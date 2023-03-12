Can Israel’s 850 Climate Tech Startups Save the Planet?





Israel has long asserted itself as a startup nation in the global tech economy. Will 2023 also be the year Israel becomes a Climate Tech Nation?

The Start-Up Nation Centrals 2023 Climate Tech Landscape Map reveals an ecosystem of over 850 companies that are directly or indirectly driving decarbonisation.

Israeli startups have much of the much needed expertise in areas as diverse as smart mobility, digital health, fintech and cybersecurity, propelling Israel to a leading role in the climate technology sector. .

Additionally, Israel’s world-leading capabilities in water and irrigation solutions and precision agriculture make it one of the few countries capable of reversing desertification and developing sustainable agriculture in a dry climate.

Startup Nation Central identified six areas to focus on.

Food and land use How can we produce food sustainably? including laboratory-grown, insect-based). Energy Transition How can we transition to a cleaner energy system? This category includes solar, wind, geothermal, nuclear, hydrogen, and other forms of non-fossil fuel energy. more efficient energy use (heating and cooling, data centers); and energy storage (electrochemical batteries, alternative storage, long-term storage). Carbon technology How do we monitor and remove carbon emissions? This category focuses on carbon capture and sequestration, carbon analysis, as well as fintech (carbon accounting and reporting, carbon offsets). Water Solutions What processes and materials are needed to make things? Sustainable materials (using low-carbon polymers and better waste management and recycling) that promote a circular economy, It includes high manufacturing, eco-friendly construction techniques (what sounds like a contradiction: green cement included). Clean industrial technologies much like water solutions, what processes and materials do we use to make things? This category includes more circular and sustainable materials. predictive maintenance, inspection and testing; energy efficient construction, and better management of food loss and waste. How can transportation and logistics move people and goods sustainably? Micromobility, ride-sharing, and more accessible public transport. electric vehicles; eco-efficient logistics such as fleet management and fuel efficiency;Map courtesy of Start-Up Nation Central

The map above may be static, but if you visit the Start-Up Nation Central website, you can click on any company and read more about it. Companies include companies incorporated in Israel and having R&D teams in the country.

Start-Up Nation Centrals Start-Up Nation Finder was founded in 2014 and currently has information on over 8,000 active companies, investors, hubs and multinationals operating in Israel.

Get ISRAEL21c news delivered directly to your inbox.

subscribe today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.israel21c.org/can-israels-850-climate-tech-startups-save-the-planet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos