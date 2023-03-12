X1 Wind’s Floating Wind Prototype Generates Power Offshore for the First Time





The X30 floating wind prototype has entered operation with its first kilowatt hour (kWh) production. Developed by Spanish company X1 Wind, the platform will be installed in the Canary Islands near Spain in November 2022.

This milestone is the only floating wind platform in the world currently installed with a TLP mooring system, dramatically reducing its environmental footprint and improving compatibility with other marine applications. It is Spain’s first prototype of a floating wind farm that exports power via an undersea cable.

The initial power generated was delivered to PLOCAN’s offshore platform smart grid via a 1.4km underwater cable. The team moves on to a final testing and validation program that begins with platform installation. This process is part of preparations for expanding the technology and certification for commercial-scale projects currently under development.

“Floating wind is set to play a key role in supporting the future energy transition, global decarbonization, and ambitious net-zero goals. It marks another important step forward for X1 Wind as it accelerates towards its certification and commercial-scale goals of providing more than 15MW of platforms on site,” said Carlos Casanovas, CTO and co-founder of X1 Wind. said.

The new X30 platform is equipped with a specially adapted Vestas V29 turbine and ABB power converter. One of the key features of the project is the combined advantages of SPM and TLP mooring systems. Unique to her SPM design, the floater can passively “weather vane”, maximizing energy yield. The electric swivel also allows electricity to be transferred without twisting the cable.

The TLP mooring system also dramatically reduces the subsea footprint compared to conventional designs proposing catenary mooring lines, minimizing environmental impact while being compatible with other marine applications. in addition to suitability for travel to deeper waters.

The X30 platform is part of the PivotBuoy project funded by the European Commission. It connects companies and research centers in the field of floating wind farms with the aim of reducing the levelized cost of energy production (LCOE), the ratio between production cost and performance.

Advantages of the PivotBuoy system, announced were the reduced weight of the floating platform, a faster and less expensive installation process, and the potential for deeper depth applications.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inceptivemind.com/x1-winds-floating-wind-prototype-generates-first-power-offshore/29907/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos