Tech executives race to save startups from ‘extinction’ after SVB collapse





PALO ALTO, Calif., March 12 (Reuters) – Tech executives, prominent venture capitalists and founders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, were caught up in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O) this weekend. They competed to keep the dead companies alive.

Friday’s dramatic collapse of a tech startup-focused bank was the biggest since the 2008 financial crisis. It has roiled global markets, sent bank stocks crashing, and made California tech entrepreneurs worry about how payroll works.

Aiming to avoid what Garry Tan, CEO of startup accelerator Y Combinator, calls a potential “extinction level event” in the tech sector, industry executives are asking what they can do to help small businesses. Done quickly.

Altman, who runs one of Silicon Valley’s most popular companies, has bailed out several entrepreneurs out of his pocket, according to a Twitter message by his brother and one of the beneficiaries who spoke to Reuters. .

“I was running out of options, so I just sent him an email,” Rad AI CEO Doktor Gurson said in an interview Saturday. enough to pay a salary and no conditions were attached, he said, just demanding the funds be returned when Garson is able to do so.

When asked for comment, Altman told Reuters:

Henrique Dubugras, co-CEO of fintech startup Brex, also ended the weekend after his company announced on Friday an emergency credit line to help the startup complete its next payroll payment. spent on the phone.

As of Saturday night, Brex has received $1.5 billion in demand from nearly 1,000 companies, he said. “I was trying to sign up with a lender by the end of tomorrow. Everyone is sprinting,” he said.

Even small startups are taking action to help others. Aleem Mawani, founder of his Streak, which has about 30 employees, tweeted on Friday that he would lend his personal cash unconditionally to other smaller startups worried about paying their employees. Did. He said he had talks with several companies after that, aiming to prioritize loans for people living over salaries.

I’m the founder and I know how bad it is to not get paid, Mawani said in an interview.

“Fraudulent or Improper Management”

By late Saturday, more than 3,500 CEOs and founders representing nearly 220,000 workers will sign a Y Combinator-initiated petition to directly appeal to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and others to help depositors I was. Next he is 30 days.

The petition advocated “stronger regulatory oversight and capital requirements for local banks” and an investigation of “fraud or mismanagement” by SVB executives. I warn you that it is possible.

SVB did not respond to a request for comment, and Y Combinator did not elaborate on the petition.

Venture investors have advised startups to seek alternatives for short-term liquidity. Some companies, including Lowercarbon Capital, are providing loans to investee companies that have cash backlogs at SVB.

Its partner, Clay Dumas, said Lowercarbon will provide payroll support for the next two weeks and wire the funds on Monday.

Khosla Ventures told Reuters that, given the rapidly changing situation, it has spoken with more than 100 portfolio companies to assess their critical needs and bridge where we are major investors or major investors. making plans. “

“life line”

Rad AI’s Gurson, who hadn’t spoken to Altman in years, emailed the OpenAI chief Saturday morning asking for help. The startup relied on his SVB, but its abrupt closure left it short on funds to pay about 65 employees on Monday, he said.

“People’s lives depend on us,” says Gurson, whose San Francisco-based company helps radiologists work more efficiently and has staff with a wide range of roles and resources. said Mr. “They have mortgages to pay and they have bills.”

The Gurson co-founder waited eight hours on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation hotline to no avail, he said. Multiple attempts to transfer funds from SVB have failed.

But Gurson saw a Twitter post from Altman, whom he met as a founder who joined Y Combinator in 2014, where Altman was president. He said the two men didn’t know each other very well.

Of Mr. Altman’s generosity, Mr. Gerson said, “It’s like a lifeline.”

Gurson “conservatively” estimates that Altman has provided more than $1 million to help other startups with similar needs.

“The funny thing here is he’s not an investor in our company,” Gerson said. “He didn’t ask for anything.”

Altman declined to comment on how much he donated to the company, but said he doesn’t consider his contributions to be risky.

“Even if SVB can’t find a buyer or a loan over the weekend, a lot of the money startups are depositing will be available.Employees need to get their salaries,” he said.

