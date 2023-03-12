



Gmail and Google Calendar are very closely related. If you use the same Google Account on both platforms, Google will automatically show events such as flights, hotel reservations, and ticketed events such as movies and concerts in your Calendar app. This data comes from the Gmail app, such as from booking confirmation emails.

If you don’t like these events automatically appearing in your Google Calendar, you can simply turn them off. Let’s see how to prevent Gmail events from appearing in Google Calendar.

How to hide Gmail events from appearing in Google Calendar

1. Open the Gmail app on your mobile phone.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper left.

3. Scroll down to[設定]Tap an option.

4. If you are logged into multiple accounts on your device, select your Gmail account.

5. Scroll down again to find smart features and personalization settings.

6. Uncheck the box next to Smart features and personalization.

7.[機能をオフにする]Press

If you turn off smart features and personalization in the Gmail app, those events won’t show up in Google Calendar. Old events that are already there are not deleted, but you can always delete them individually.

Get the most out of your Google Calendar

Most Android phones use Google Calendar by default. One look at all the great features the app has to offer will make you want to use Calendar as your primary calendar app on Android if you’re not already using it.

Google Calendar is a very smart app that automatically imports your Gmail events if you enable the option. This means you’ll never miss a stream or forget an important upcoming event.

Create events and schedule Google Meet conference calls within the app. Google Calendar also lets you join Meet events directly from your Android app.

If you’re accessing Google Calendar from the web, learning the best calendar shortcuts can also be of great benefit. These let you quickly navigate the web version of Google Calendar.

