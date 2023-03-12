Gender Gap in Innovation, Technology — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News





guardian life

March 12, 2023 | 5:00 AM

Throughout history, women have faced discrimination and marginalization in many aspects of life, including politics, education, employment and social roles. This kind of social marginalization is pushing women from all walks of life around the world to raise their voices in unison against such inequalities. DigitALL on International Women’s Day: Innovation and…

Throughout history, women have faced discrimination and marginalization in many aspects of life, including politics, education, employment and social roles. This kind of social marginalization is pushing women from all walks of life around the world to join their voices against such inequalities.

Themed on International Women’s Day, DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality by the United Nations aims to include women in the world of innovation and technology. The United Nations notes that globally, 69% of men have internet access compared to 63% of women, regardless of the availability of digitalization in their daily lives. . This repeats the gender gap we see in the digital world.

The United Nations lends its voice to the struggle for women’s rights and equality. This cry for equality can be traced back to her late 18th century to her early 19th century, when the first wave of feminism was there. It was not until the early twentieth century that many countries began to recognize this right for women.

A second wave of feminism began in the 1960s and focused on issues such as reproductive rights, equal pay, and sexual harassment. The movement has helped bring about major changes in laws and attitudes towards women, but much work is still needed to achieve true gender equality.

In recent years, the #MeToo movement and other social justice movements have brought renewed attention to the ongoing struggle for women’s rights and equality. Women continue to face systemic discrimination and inequality in many areas of life and it is important that their voices are heard and we continue to work towards a more just and equal society.

In society, women play an important role in families and society as a whole. Not only are they responsible for raising and caring for their families, they are the backbone of any community and contribute significantly to their economic and social development.

Women’s influence can be seen in many areas, including education, health, politics, and the economy.

International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8 date back to the early 20th century. This day was established in 1909 as the first National Women’s Day in the United States. It was launched by the Socialist Party of America to commemorate a strike by New York City women clothing workers who were protesting working conditions. The battle also extended to demanding their rights, such as the right to vote, better working conditions and equal pay.

The idea for International Women’s Day was born in 1910 when German socialist and feminist Clara Zetkin proposed it at the International Conference of Women at Work in Copenhagen. The first International Women’s Day was established on March 19, 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

IWD recognizes the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of so-called women. The day raises awareness of the challenges and issues women still face globally.

The purpose of celebrating International Women’s Day is to promote gender equality, raise awareness of women’s issues, and highlight their contribution to society. It is also an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women and recognize their role in fostering positive change in society.

The first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911 and has been celebrated every year since. The day is marked by a variety of events such as rallies, conferences and processions to promote women’s rights and gender equality. Based on various surveys, women appear to have been marginalized, but the global trend is now moving away from gender-based leadership roles. That’s why we need it now. While this year’s theme is women in tech, it’s also important to look at the evolution of African women who are making a difference in a sea of ​​challenges. Below is a list of selected ones. This does not discredit the many beautiful and brave women who have made a difference in various walks of life.

Funke Opeke: Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of Main One Cable Company, a provider of broadband Internet services in West Africa. She has been recognized for her contribution to improving internet connectivity in Africa.

Juliana Rotich: Kenyan technologist, entrepreneur and founder of BRCK. BRCK is a company that offers rugged mobile WiFi routers for use in areas with limited internet access. She is also co-founder of her Ushahidi, a platform that crowdsources crisis information.

Dr. Aisha Walcott-Bryant: A computer scientist and expert in human-computer interaction who has worked on developing accessibility technologies for people with disabilities.

The list above is small, but there are hundreds of women who deserve all the celebration they need.

Still, I have to admit that my inner war has not been fully resolved, and flipping through various research articles and speaking to agents of varying ages, the boldly written items remind me of what we have grown up with. If it must, it remains our challenge collectively.

Gender bias in performance appraisals: Studies have found that men and women are rated differently in performance appraisals.Women are more likely than men to receive negative feedback and are more likely than men to be promoted. is low..

Sexism in Employment: Research shows that women are less likely to be recruited into traditionally male-dominated jobs, even if they have the same qualifications as male candidates.

Gender pay gap: Studies show that women are paid 21% less than men on average, even after accounting for factors such as education, experience and performance, and that men are paid less for the same work I know I earn less than It also highlights that women are more likely than men to experience sexual harassment in the workplace, and that men are often the perpetrators. As a result, there is room for more women.

Stereotypes: Research shows that women are often seen as less competent and less dedicated to their work than their male colleagues, even when they have the same level of education and experience, leading to stereotypes. I know you’re stuck.

Overall, these findings show that women still face significant barriers and challenges in the workplace and that more needs to be done to address gender inequalities and promote gender equity. It suggests that

When it comes to education, women have helped remove barriers and promote equal opportunities for all. Women’s education is critical to the development of any society as it has played a key role in the fight for girls’ education and has made great strides in expanding access to education for women and girls around the world. The more educated women are, the better their ability to make informed decisions, contribute to the economy, and raise educated and empowered children in their communities and societies at large.

In society, women make invaluable contributions in various fields such as education, medicine, politics, science and technology. They are agents of change, champions of human rights and engines of progress. Women are breaking down barriers and challenging gender stereotypes to pave the way for future generations of girls and women.

In the health sector, women have played a key role in improving maternal and child health. Often the primary caregiver in the family and community, they are well positioned to promote healthy behaviors and prevent disease.A woman has reproductive health and is also important in promoting her health and family planning. play a role.

In politics, women are increasingly taking on leadership roles and contributing to decision-making processes at all levels. Women leaders bring a unique perspective to governance. This is often informed by financial contributions. Women play an important role in the economy, from business owners and entrepreneurs to working in various sectors such as healthcare, education and technology. Their contribution to the economy cannot be overlooked. According to the World Bank’s “Women, Business, and the Law 2022” report, her 2.4 billion women of working age do not have access to equitable economic opportunities, with 178 countries fully participating in economic life It continues to create legal obstacles that limit its ability. Ninety-five countries do not guarantee equal pay for equal work, and in eighty-six of those countries women are subject to some form of work restriction.

In social development, women are often the primary caregivers of the family, and women’s role in raising children has a significant impact on the social development of society. It also helps promote values ​​such as empathy, compassion, and kindness. In areas such as politics, women’s participation in politics is increasing year by year and has a significant impact on the decision-making process. This participation helps promote gender equality and ensures that women’s voices are heard and their interests are represented.

International Women’s Day aims to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness of gender inequality, and advocate for women’s rights and empowerment. The day provides an opportunity to reflect on progress made and renew our commitment to achieving gender equality.

Women’s Roles: Importance and Celebration

Women play an important role in families and society as a whole. They have a great impact on the well-being and progress of their communities. Women are essential in raising children, providing emotional and social support, and contributing to the economic security of families.

In society, women make invaluable contributions in various fields such as education, medicine, politics, science and technology. They are agents of change, champions of human rights and engines of progress. Women are breaking down barriers and challenging gender stereotypes to pave the way for future generations of girls and women.

International Women’s Day aims to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness of gender inequality, and advocate for women’s rights and empowerment. The day provides an opportunity to reflect on progress made and renew our commitment to achieving gender equality.

International Women’s Day celebrations have become a global movement, a reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the importance of empowering women to create a more just and equitable world.

In conclusion, women play important roles in families and societies, and their contribution is essential for progress and development. International Women’s Day provides an opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements, advocate for gender equality, and empower them. A reminder that the fight for gender equality is ongoing and that we all have a role to play in creating a more just and equitable world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guardian.ng/life/iwd-2023-gender-disparities-in-innovation-technology/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos