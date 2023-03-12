Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Polycrisis





SANTA CLARA A police officer exits the Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. … [+] The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has seized the assets of Silicon Valley banks, recording the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the 2008 financial crisis. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB VB) is the first major victim of the deep financial fault line created since 2008. This is the second largest bank default in US history. The default completely overhauls the golden trifector rule of simultaneously optimizing liquidity, solvency and profitability for banks. Bank closures have again shown that the market is highly inefficient in price discovery efforts and risk/return attribution. It emphasizes the need for methodology. The latter observation is consistent with the 2008 financial crisis, but initiatives to address the perceived deficiencies under the Dodd-Frank Act never saw the light of day.

This failure serves as a reminder of the subtlety of the hidden unpriced element of the poly crisis. The unintended consequences of a decade of unorthodox monetary policy, the cracks from the COVID-19 pandemic remedial action, the over-leverage of the system, and rulings that erode democracy. .

How did this disastrous result come about?

SVB was the 16th largest bank in the United States, with $209 billion in assets, more than 50% of which was tied to long-term securities, as well as significant exposure to the tech and health startup world of Silicon Valley. . SVB has grown its balance sheet by 250% between 2019 and 2022.

Banks faced $42 billion in withdrawals on Thursday, March 8 alone. Bank runs were the result of a combination of increased cash burn by start-up customers and uncertainty surrounding banks’ solvency positions. SVB’s interest-free deposits were only 4%, and he was paying 0.60% more interest-bearing deposits than his peers.

SVB sold a $21 billion bond portfolio to generate liquidity at a loss of $1.8 billion. Then, on Thursday, March 8, he sought to fill the solvency hole with a $2.25 billion public offering. Attempt failed. The FDIC said he closed the bank at noon on Friday, March 9th.

Bank failures have raised many questions, particularly regarding the timing and degree of aggressiveness of regulators? Below are the tentative selections assigned under the 10 cluster questions.

With more than $8.3 Tr in assets remaining on the Fed’s balance sheet, how can the excess liquidity be removed without triggering further bond price declines and a liquidity crisis? Quantitative Easing or ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) introduced artificially low interest rates to ease the 2008 financial crisis.? These unconventional monetary policies continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with huge inflation, the Fed has significantly reversed policy with his eight consecutive rate hikes. It imposed a different paradigm. Startups have seen IPO prospects postponed, forcing them to withdraw more deposits from client banks to deal with cash burns. Rising interest rates also meant unrealized losses in unhedged bond portfolios. This combination led to a downward spiral in SVB’s liquidity requirements. How well does prudential regulatory oversight work to reconcile and correctly steer the remaining potential risks in the system? When should we take action? Raising interest rates alone will not keep inflation down. Currently, the interest rate transmission mechanism is quite flawed and inadequate. Antitrust regulatory measures aimed at dominant market and sector positions need to be smartly complemented to deter excessive pricing capacity. It also requires burden sharing in the interest rate market. To what extent does the Citizen United Supreme Court decision discourage us from taking appropriate regulatory action in these cases? Why didn’t the FDIC take aggressive action when Tier 1 was virtually wiped out adjusting for unrealized losses in securities portfolios? was a billion dollars. Why did the FDIC allow the SVB to store $91 billion in deposits in long-term securities (mortgage and government bonds), especially with appropriate convexity controls built into mortgage-backed securities? 2021 Why didn’t the FDIC step in when the SVB revealed at the end of the year that 96% of deposits were not covered by FDIC insurance (most were above $250,000)? Reliance on corporate/VC funds with dollar deposits is truly unusual. Who oversaw the March 8 and 9 emergency recapitalization efforts and their sequence? Why was the market allowed to sell, leaving a $1.8 billion hole in the capital position? Why wasn’t the portfolio repoed through the San Francisco Fed Discount Wind? $2.5 billion capital increase What should I do until the is completed? Several insider trading reports have been filed. This reflects the securities trades made by key executives since the beginning of the year. Why didn’t the blackout period start until institutions returned to solid liquidity and solvency foundations? Will regulators review the arm-length nature of these deals? Although it was the second largest bank, the stricter Basel liquidity and solvency rules did not apply. Should local bank solvency and prudential liquidity management regulatory provisions need to be revisited or strengthened? I received At a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, CEO Becker said the $50 billion threshold for assets to be applied before tougher (liquidity and solvency) regulations kicked in would be low. The threshold set at the time was raised to $250 billion. All along, SVB has been cunningly manipulated below that threshold. Where was this fallout rating agency?On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Moody’s still assigned her A3 rating to SVB Financial. This is a well-received rating, and investment grade has earned him a grade of three or more. Later in the day, Moody’s downgraded his SVB rating by just one notch after the SVB lost $1.8 billion on the sale of its bond portfolio, leaving Baa1 still a formidable investment grade rating. Two days later the bank was taken over by his FDIC regulator. S&P outperformed Moody’s. The S&P rated He SVB He BBB- on March 9, but downgraded the S&P to 10 notches D (or default) the day after the bank closed. What reviews will the SEC’s Credit Ratings Agency initiate to enhance investor protection? What retaliation will it take against rating agencies? declared $620 billion in unrealized losses under its authority. Household debt is over $16.5 trillion (home mortgages, auto loans and credit card debt combined) and has been exposed to eight consecutive rate hikes since the financial crisis. The Federal Reserve has decided to deal with inflation. If credit risk is mixed with interest rate risk, what are the potential domino effects of this event? What does that mean? Who will be the acquirer of SVB? Can it be a foreign corporation? Will banks become more concentrated and lose the much-needed broader diversification?

The resolutions and solutions of the coming weeks will determine whether those fault lines highlighted under the polycrisis widen or narrow, or whether the resilience of the U.S. financial system weakens or strengthens. increase.

These are just three strands of the polycrisis that’s racking your brain.

