How Collaboration Enables Innovation





While working with a recent client on a culture and strategy development program, I facilitated a series of workshops in each department where each group consisted of members from that department.

We discussed real business challenges to ensure the conference had a practical and commercial focus. In doing so, we developed plans to develop new markets, sales, customer service, and more.

It lacked a key ingredient: innovation. I couldn’t believe that the participants were thinking outside the box. They were trying to fix things within existing thinking and business models. Poking and poking from me, they started to change.

In this fast-changing world where the barriers to entry for new players are getting lower, new competitors can emerge quickly. Lack of legacy systems and other baggage can disrupt the industry. We know how Netflix, Uber, AirBnB and others have become successful in just a few short years.

Where is Nokia now after Apple’s enormous market growth over the past two decades?

Innovation is therefore a key cultural trait that is essential to all legacy businesses. Don’t get confused by thinking that this is just about technology and new product development. For example, you can innovate how you recruit and retain top talent.

You can rethink some of your inbound and outbound supply chains, routes to market, and internal processes.

Innovation is the concept of trying new things, not complacency or resistance to change. The word comes from the Latin innovare, which means to introduce something new.

As part of the workshop mentioned at the beginning, we performed a root cause analysis of the problem domain. I heard people blaming colleagues from other departments who weren’t in the room at the time.

So in Phase 2 we changed the group. This time the workshop was conducted with mixed groups from different departments. There was some tension in these meetings at first, but they moved very quickly to a solution to the problem.

Conflict and negativity changed to cooperation and positivity.

Collaboration The need for innovation through collaboration is more common than ever. The complexity of the world’s problems, and indeed organizational problems, require it. Globalization has given us incredible access to education, information and connections between talents and ideas.

Greater specialization also means that experts have deep knowledge in increasingly specific and focused areas. GCC’s various startup hubs are one example, with many startup niche businesses bouncing off of each other every day.

We have to find ways and means to connect that expertise. Imagine a spider’s web. Each strand emerges from the center as a specialty. Imagine how strong and robust the web would be thanks to these vertically spanning strands.

This is relevant for all of us, whether the collaboration is internal or external within an organization.

We love the concept of lone genius, but breakthroughs are often the result of collaboration.

In fact, you’ll find them warming up the problem area for a while and possibly discussing it with others.

Typical Challenges True collaboration within an organization goes far beyond mere partisan discussions and can be hampered by obstacles such as various interest centers, internal politics, defense and competing agendas.

These obstacles are less likely when working with outsiders. Instead, challenges with external partners may be about lack of trust, potentially different worldviews, and lengthy learning curves.

I have experienced real obstacles to collaboration in companies of all sizes. I’ve also seen entrepreneurs who believe they can do most things themselves. And it’s a shame.

Tips on how to create through collaboration First, collaboration requires being open to the possibility of working differently and potentially innovating in different ways. The real change that is needed is a mindset and an evolution from a proprietary position to a communal position.

The question is no longer whether we are open to the idea of ​​collaboration, because we need it to survive.

The question here is where is collaboration appropriate within an organization?

How Collaboration Works 01. The room has the right people. Choose the best people who combine talent and openness to others. Exclude those with no intention of collaborating.02. Create appropriate conditions. Carefully consider the appropriate physical space and location for specific professional groups to engage and build trust.03.Ensure processes are structured and result-focused To do so, involve a skilled facilitator. The facilitator should ensure a good balance between the level of order and the free flow of ideas.04. Agree on basic principles such as actively listening, understanding and not faultfinding. . Write down and honor all ideas.05. Agree to specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and timely actions (SMART).

In summary, smaller organizations are typically more open to collaboration than larger ones. But the message for all of us is that there are many benefits to collaboration and shared innovation.

Through external cooperation with third parties, formation of clusters, participation in open innovation networks, etc.,

Building new relationships Sharing efforts on problems and solutions Accessing knowledge and insights Avoiding duplication of effort by collaborating on common non-competing areas Opportunities to form partnerships that can quickly track innovation agendas

Alan ONeill is Kara’s Managing Director, Change Consultant and Speaker.

Also Read: Allans Corner: The 4 Cultures of Leadership and How to Adapt to Them

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfbusiness.com/how-to-achieve-innovation-through-collaboration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos