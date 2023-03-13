Fire TV Users Can Fill The NCAA Bracket With New March Madness Feature





Amazon today launched a new interactive NCAA Brackets feature on Fire TV. This allows users to create brackets and track progress throughout the March Madness tournament.

Fire TV users can find this feature via the new dedicated March Madness hub on their home screen or by saying Alexa. You can then select the winner of each stage of the tournament and earn points for correct selections. Fire TV also allows users to see how well they are doing against other participants.

Similar to the dedicated Oscars hub Amazon launched last week, NCAA basketball fans can scan a QR code to download their completed bracket and share it with friends via text message. Please complete your bracket by Thursday, March 16th.

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament averaged 10.7 million total viewers, so Fire TV’s new March Madness hub could work well with users. Fire TV will also feature March Madness news and highlights on the College Basketball News & Highlights line on the home screen and on the Free and Sports screens.

Last year, Amazon enhanced the user experience for sports fans by launching a free sports highlights column and a dedicated “Sports” tab. Users have access to everything sports-related, including free coverage from top sports networks such as NBC Sports and CBS Sports. The same goes for paid content such as live games and documentaries. There are even reports that Amazon is working on a standalone app for sports programming.

The Men’s First Four Game begins tomorrow, March 14 at 6:40 PM ET. Viewers can subscribe to his DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV for live TV streaming services to watch all the games. Fans with TV providers can watch the tournament on his website or app on NCAAsMarch Madness Live.

