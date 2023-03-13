Shout at the dead with Alexa Game Control in Dead Island 2





Amazon is launching its latest game integration with Alexa Game Control support built into Dead Island 2, the upcoming open-world zombie game scheduled for late April. I used the headset mic to issue commands and taunt zombies to play around with a preview version of the game.

Alexa Game Control does not require an Amazon Echo device. Instead, use your desktop mic, your PC’s built-in mic, or a headset, but you’ll need to link your game with your Amazon account. Setup via QR code is easy, and you can set up voice commands to work as push-to-talk, single tap to speak, and keep the mic always hot.By default, it uses the B key. I used the simple push-to-talk option to Not only PC, but also Xbox is supported.

This isn’t your first shot at a game with voice. Called Star Trek Bridge Commander, he recalls being blown away by the possibilities of the 2002 game. The game promised an opportunity for gamers to issue verbal commands to the ship’s crew. The novelty quickly wore off after he bought a microphone and connected the headset to his PC in 2002. Voice commands worked, but it was much easier to use keyboard he commands instead.

The situation will be similar in 2023. When I tried out Dead Island 2 with Alexa voice commands, I found some useful cases, but I was often stuck due to the limited language required. By far the best use case was to say “Hey Zombie!” to attract idle zombies. Or something similar out loud. That way he could remove one zombie at a time from a large group instead of being surrounded and chomping around every corner.

Finding and adding waypoints to map highlights, such as the workbench or trader, is another option, but I’ve found it much easier to navigate by looking at the in-game map. The selection can also be made by voice, but the terminology is confusing. One useful tool is to let the game auto-select the current best weapon. This eliminates the need to open menus and compare stats. The final game also has online co-op multiplayer, where voice commands can be used to trigger common replies and movements like dancing and thumbs up.

After a few hours, I can say that Dead Island 2 looks and plays very well overall. It takes place in Los Angeles, so the island part is a bit misleading, but I enjoyed the satirical take on Hollywood clichés and all the jokes and site gags. It doesn’t add to the playability of the game, and I’m not sure I’d keep it that way for the entire game. That being said, the “Hey zombie!” I’ve used it a lot more than

Dead Island 2 is set to release on April 21st on PC and consoles. It’s the first game to support this new Alexa Game Command initiative, though Amazon says “more games will follow.”

