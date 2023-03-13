ChatGPT and AI Integration in Healthcare by John D. Halamka, MD, MS





Unger: Hello. Welcome to the AMA Update video and podcast series. Today, we’re going to talk about artificial intelligence, AI, and ChatGPT, which have been making headlines, and how to responsibly integrate them into healthcare. Dr. John Halamka, President of the Mayo Clinic Platform, will participate.

He called today from the Arizona campus of the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale. I’m Todd Unger, Chief Experience Officer for his AMAs in Chicago. Welcome, Dr. Halamka.

Dr. Halamka: Yes. Thank you for inviting me.

Unger: Before we dive into ChatGPT, I’d like to know a little more about the Mayo Clinic platform. Of course, the Mayo Clinic is familiar, but the Mayo Clinic platform is different. Can you tell us a little more about its purpose?

Dr. Halamka: I have been in college medicine for 40 years. And ask yourself, are hospitals software companies? Not really. Are hospitals very good at agile adoption of technology? Well, not always, but they can be.

So in 2019, Gianrico Farrugia, CEO of Mayo Clinic, said he wanted Mayo Clinic and its 75,000 employees to gather insights from past patients and create AI, decision support tools, and the productivity of the future. And the platform is the technology, the business processes, and the people who make it happen.

Unger: That sounds like a lot of work. Of course, a technology called generative AI is an important part of the new era we are about to enter. For those of you who don’t know, can you tell me a little bit about Generative AI in 20-30 seconds

Dr. Halamka: As humans, we spend our lives learning how to speak based on the patterns of others speaking around us. Generative AI is inconceivable. It’s not a feeling. If you were to complete the sentence, what would be the next word to add, let’s look at the other 10 million people he tried to say the same thing.

Unger: I think you’ve risen to the challenge. That was a very good explanation. As such, ChatGPT is currently the best-known innovation in generative AI. And now it feels like we’re seeing something new every week. It’s like competing to see who can develop it and improve it the fastest. What it is and where it’s going can you talk about

Dr. Halamka: Again, if you take the body of the literature, the medical literature, and the 800 most recent papers on a particular topic, this is what others have said. I think most clinicians would find it quite helpful. The challenge, of course, is that these generative models are trained on Reddit, not JAMA, for example. What this means is that it is as good as the training set that was the model for what word came next.

As such, they sometimes hallucinate. I think the next few quarters will see more healthcare-specific generative AI from well-disclosed, trusted and trustworthy sources.

Unger: From my understanding, I passed the USMLE even though I learned everything on Reddit. Clearly, there’s been a lot of innovation going on with this. So what you said is what I think everyone has in the back of their minds right now. So it all depends on what the source is.

So, looking at this in a positive light, there are clearly pros and cons to technology like this, especially when it comes to healthcare. How do you see the positives of this and where this could go wrong?

Dr. Halamka: Yes. The FDA considers software to be a medical device from a risk perspective. Now, if you use ChatGPT to dispute the denial of your claim, I assume you agree. OK. If some of the facts are wrong, what are the risks?

Using ChatGPT to diagnose complex medical conditions is likely to do harm. So I think in the short term it will be used for administrative purposes to generate text that will be edited by humans to fix the facts. As a result, the human burden is reduced. And when you look at what I call the staffing crisis and some of the massive resignations and retirements of clinicians, the reduction in burden is actually a big win.

Unger: Right now people are clearly concerned about misinformation. One of the things I’m concerned about is projecting themselves into the future, and I’m sure AI will use AMA and, of course, many other forms of legal data to answer the questions of people typing into Google. If you are using valid medical information, we would like it, but clearly. Other sources, what we consider misinformation.

In an article I co-authored on the Mayo Clinic platform, the 2022 Stanford University Artificial Intelligence Report found that most generative models are true. You only know this 25% of the time. So how do we take this into account as we move forward in this area?

Dr. Halamka: I think of AI as augmented intelligence, not artificial intelligence. Let me give you an example. I use ChatGPT to write press releases about Mayo Clinic’s relationship with new technology companies. And you read the press release. They start with “What are you doing?” There are quotes from one CEO and another, and then some conclusions.

Well, it turned out to be a perfect, eloquent and compelling press release that was completely wrong. The end result is a fully formatted document that can be submitted and completed in five minutes instead of an hour. So think of it as an enhancement to your abilities, not a replacement for the clinician.

Unger: It’s very interesting in terms of building those frameworks. It’s kind of a shortcut, but of course you have to insert facts and meaning into it. There are other concerns about how this technology could be used in questionable ways. What use of ChatGPT would you like to see gain momentum in the medical community? I know it’s quick to answer such questions, but what are you looking at?

Dr. Halamka: Again, look where you need decision support. We programmed his ChatGPT with his 10 million anonymized patient charts, and patients like your previous patient have been treated in the past by other clinicians who: , that would be nice. we are not there yet.

So, again, assume you want a ton of text and predictably complete sentences that certainly look human but have no thought behind them. So if you have critical thinking or reason, don’t rely on it.

Unger: I should have thought ahead and had ChatGPT create this entire interview, but I didn’t think far enough. In a recent talk on this same subject, you also said that we need to disrupt our own business model. Healthcare doctors and administrators will not be replaced by AI. However, doctors and administrators using AI will replace those who do not.

I don’t think most doctors are familiar with this kind of technology at this point. How do they ensure he’s one of those people who are ahead of their time and using technology the right way?

Dr. Halamka: Let me give you an example. He will soon be 61 years old. I’m concerned about the accuracy of his colonoscopy. A look at the interpretation of colonoscopies across this country shows that approximately 20% of endoscopy lesions are missed in human interpretation. The Mayo Clinic, of course, developed algorithms trained by humans. This reduces his error rate to 3%.

As a clinician who performs endoscopies, you become an expert, you become empathetic, you become highly competent technically, and you are enhanced by a guardian angel who watches over you. you might want to.

So I think it will be very useful. By gaining the supervision and experience of our predecessors, we will become better doctors.

Unger: Now, given the concerns we discussed and the pace at which all of this seems to be moving, it makes sense that we’d want to build some sort of guardrail for using this technology. Tell me more about the Coalition for Health AI and the guidelines that the Coalition for Health AI is helping to develop.

Dr. Halamka: About a year ago, many of us came together to better understand the usefulness, bias, and where not to harm when using health AI. Now let’s summarize the implementation guidance. We have brought together leaders from America’s clinical community, government, and industry to create this Coalition for Health AI that is completely open source. It can be found at coalitionforhealthai.org.

It also includes all guidelines and best practices. How do you measure bias? How do you ensure that they do no harm? How do you incorporate these new technologies into your workflow? These questions are very difficult to answer. This cannot be done by a single agency or organization. To use AI effectively, we need a community of all of us.

Unger: Dr. Halamka, we read about all sorts of ways people are using ChatGPT, from writing college papers to cover letters. you name it So it seems inevitable that this kind of technology will develop rapidly and be used in many aspects of our lives. What are you personally most excited about?

Dr. Halamka: If you look at the next generation of doctors, I think the next generation of doctors will be less memorized and more knowledge navigators. Again, if ChatGPT and its ilk were able to digest a ton of literature, authoritative literature, and a ton of patient histories from 4,000-page charts and synthesize them into a form that physicians can add cognitive , decision-making to. And reasoning, you’ll be a much more satisfied clinician.

they become more productive. Practice at the top of your license. Then, if my generation can reduce the burden by 50%, the next generation will be able to practice happily.

Unger: That’s a great way to end this episode and could be the real promise here. Dr. Halamka, thank you for joining us today. That’s it for today’s episode. We really appreciate your insight into the future of AI and ChatGPT in healthcare. I know it’s a scary topic, it’s moving fast.

We look forward to meeting you again in the coming months to keep you updated as this is just the beginning of our discussions. We’ll be back with another episode soon. In the meantime, you can find all the videos and podcasts at ama-assn.org/podcasts. Thank you for your participation. take care.

Disclaimer: The perspectives expressed in this video are those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the AMA.

