SVB shock could bring chills to UK biotech sector

LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC’s (HSBA.L) bailout of Silicon Valley Bank’s U.K. unit has saved Britain’s risky biotech sector from bankruptcy, but it’s a sector the government cares about could hinder funding to Industry executives said it will affect future economic growth.

With the survival of many biotech start-ups in jeopardy and U.S. and European authorities trying to stem the spread of the broader financial sector, the move has sparked conflict between the UK government, regulators and prospective buyers. A weekend of heated negotiations has come to an end.

According to the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA), about 40% of UK biotech companies developing drugs for everything from cancer to heart disease banked with the UK division of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). .

“This is absolutely critical to our sector and without a solution companies will go out of business this morning. Friday was despair. This morning was elation.”

Given the time and money required to develop a drug, early-stage biotech companies could operate without revenue for years, leaving credit lines to continue their research and development to startup-friendly banks like SVB. often dependent.

According to HSBC, SVB UK has around £5.5 billion ($6.66 billion) in loans, around £6.7 billion in deposits and around 3,000 UK customers.

About 16 European technology and life sciences companies have revealed their exposure to SVB in the UK and US at about $190 million. UK-based companies such as Diaceutics (DXRX.L), OurGene Health (YGEN.L) and Windward (WNWD.L) have said they have exposure to the bank’s UK arm.

Adrian Rawcliffe, CEO of Adaptimmune Therapeutics, a Nasdaq-listed but UK-based cancer company, suggests: enterprise”.

Dima Kuzmin, managing partner of London-based investment firm 4BIO Capital, said that although SVB does not do business directly with its investee companies, it does expose its portfolio companies to banks, but many entrepreneurs and small start-ups CEO also said he has opened a personal account with SVB.

“Several CEOs I know and work with had their bank their main bank, so literally like everything, they kept all their personal cash in the bank. You can imagine the ugliness,” Kuzmin said.

He said “concerns about potential systemic impacts remain” following the sector-saving acquisition by HSBC.

In the worst case, investors will become more concerned about liquidity in the sector and start funding biotech companies in smaller funding rounds, he said.

difficult funding

The turmoil follows a difficult year for global biotechnology funding. Rising interest rates, recession fears and geopolitical shockwaves pushed investors away from what was deemed riskier last year.

The global biotech sector saw just 47 initial public offerings (IPOs) last year, compared to 152 that raised more than $25 billion in 2021, for a total of about $4 billion. raised dollars.

“And in 2023, when markets start to recover, shocks like this will have a chilling effect on the amount of money that would otherwise be spent on new drug development,” says Cambrian Biopharma, a US-based company. CEO James Peyer said.

The collapse of the SVB also comes after the UK government’s ambitions to become life sciences ‘superpowers’, the UK’s largest listed pharmaceutical companies GSK (GSK.L) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L), were particularly motivated last month. It came after warning that it was hampered by a tempting tax environment. problem.

The country has renowned scientific research centers at the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, but is struggling to turn it into a thriving biotech sector that attracts funding like the US does, experts say. says.

Coventry-based biotech firm NanoSyrinx said it had between £3m and £4m worth of funds in SVB’s UK arm and had struggled to withdraw the money on Friday, but failed to make the transfer. Founder and CEO Dr. Joe Healey told Reuters. .

Ultimately, management was reasonably confident that a solution would be found, given that the government’s science superpower program implied the possibility of intervention, he said.

Going forward, biotech investments in the UK are likely to be put off in the short term, he added.

“I don’t think it will be easy to secure funding for the next few years,” he said.

($1 = £0.8260)

Reporting by Natalie Glover and Maggie Fick in London.

