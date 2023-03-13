Apple’s AR/VR Headsets Reportedly Pushed Out Due To Massive Shipping Pressure





Stop if you’ve heard this before: Apple is building a mixed reality headset that it plans to ship this year. The company’s MR (AR + VR) hardware has been one of the longest running rumor cycles. Some (Apple Watch) have borne fruit. Others (the pesky Apple TV set) are not so many.

This category does not seem like a foregone conclusion for Apple. The path to success in XR play is littered with big companies and well-funded startups. The underwhelming state of things is certainly not due to a lack of effort.

More than a decade after he took over the CEO gig, there’s an interesting conversation about how such products will affect Tim Cook’s legacy. He led the company during the development of iPad and more. Although he has cemented his position as one of the leading technologists of the 20th/21st century, any hint of his leadership regarding the product that would become the Apple Watch may be somewhat exaggerated. seems to be enough.

Whatever knowledge he had in the early stages of the project, Cook deserves the biggest credit for getting this product out there. The same goes for AirPods, but you could argue that these products are evolutions of existing Apple (and possibly Beats) in the category. Smart home speakers have also arrived under Cook, but it would be hard to see them as a success on the level of the aforementioned products.

Over the weekend, the Financial Times ran an article citing an anonymous former Apple engineer.They’ve postponed launches every year in the past [few] Year.

All in all, Apple has apparently been working on this product for seven years. At least the above comment will pause. Given the overall smartphone market slowdown, I’m not particularly confident about companies looking to their next consumer hardware. Now there are also modifications in the smart home space. Apple has completely dominated the smartwatch category, with reportedly around 200 million units sold. It seems not.

Apple seemed to have anticipated a slowdown in the smartphone market and has successfully shifted major revenue to content play. So it’s natural to wonder if hardware will simply sit behind the company going forward. [the headset] It may one day rival the iPhone. Many have bet against Apple in the past, but the scattered state of the market provides good reason to be skeptical.

When I met with VR’s major players at CES in January, two things stood out. First, push to the enterprise. Of the four headsets I’ve spent time with, only one (PSVR) is primarily consumer-oriented. Magic Leap is completely business-focused, and Meta and HTC are also leaning heavily. Makes sense. The consumer space is unproven and you can make a ton of money selling stuff like this to businesses.

As Magic Leap CTO Daniel Diez told me on the show: That was the feedback I got from them. We also gained insight into how the product needs to evolve to be truly purpose built for the enterprise. That’s what we see in Magic Leap 2.

Second, almost everyone I spoke to said they were excited to see Apple enter the space. That sort of rising tide lifts all ship trades. Apple’s entry would, in theory, create new market share rather than carve out an existing one. Despite being around for decades, it’s still a nascent category to say the least.

Technology has been a major issue for many years. However, after playing around with the existing generation of products, it’s clear that the big players have already done some pretty impressive things. If you haven’t tried this technology since the days of Google Cardboard, find a headset and play with it. Another bottleneck is software. Apple’s entry into this space would be very helpful on that front.

Many of the major hardware are also available for Apple. In-house silicon is a huge potential driver here, especially since the company is making big strides on the GPU side. Given that this is likely to become a major ecosystem play (because of Apple), this could be when AirPods spatial audio shines.

Naturally, the company has not commented on this. Aside from some major hardware malfunctions (MacBook keyboard, Studio Display webcam), the company will wait until the product is completely finished before publishing it. Apple is well known for taking their time — they weren’t the first to enter the market and still release category-defining products. In cases like the AirPower wireless charger, Apple chose to scrap the project rather than offer something half-baked.

At the time, the company said, “After a great deal of effort, we concluded that AirPower could not meet our high standards and canceled the project.

But the MR headset is not a wireless charger. For Apple, it’s a big part of the company’s future. We also focus on the likely reasons.

But whether Apple needs mixed reality hits or not, mixed reality seems to need Apple’s hits more and more.

