



When architect Alan Burlis was commissioned to renovate a 4,000-square-foot apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, he quickly weighed its pros and cons. MIT-trained designer and headmaster Barlis Wedlick said the location was clearly the high point about his three-terrace apartment with unobstructed north-south views. It lacked personality, but it certainly had the potential to create something special.

Building the house began in collaboration with MK Workshop, a Brooklyn-based interior design studio. The goal was to create a sense of unity between architecture and furnishings, allowing different palettes and materials to play a central role in the process: Petra, Interior Designer and Principal at MK Workshop According to Mackenzie, the original living his space had a rather cold finish. We wanted warmth and texture, so we focused on adding rich colors as well as a more luxurious interior.

The dining corner offers stunning city views.

Its rich hues are most apparent in the home’s living room, which balances understated elegance with mid-century interiors. Across from Hunt’s two suede Sumo lounge chairs. A black slate and walnut side table by midcentury designer Adrian Pearsall shares space with a Joachim coffee table made for Tacchini by Italian designer Giorgio Bonagro. A hidden stereo closet that holds over 800 vinyl records adds to the room’s soulful spirit.

Floor-to-ceiling oak replaces drab white walls in the main living area, adding warmth to the apartment and making it feel a little more soothing. Oak elements also cleverly frame the ample views of the homes. Custom trapezoidal pattern La Palma limestone floors were installed in Rift So White his oak doorways, and an extended foyer that includes custom blackened glass and steel doors in his space. Murphy beds are hidden behind oak planks in the den, which functions as an office, TV room, or guest room.

To help distinguish the dining area from the living room space, the architects created a Venetian plaster drop ceiling that mimics concrete. The goal was to draw people into the living space. [a] Jessie Goldvarg, an associate at BarlisWedlick who managed the project, points the way in a better direction. So we really opened up the living space to make it more inviting.

Known for building passive, energy-efficient homes, BarlisWedlick has gone green through renovations. All materials removed were donated locally, and elements were reused and rearranged where possible, the company said. Additionally, the home’s creative spirit is enlivened by the extensive art collection of the homeowners, a married couple with three school-aged children. Treasures include works by a diverse roster of artists, from the playful to the provocative.

Colorful abstract paintings by American painter Michael Kessler accentuate the living room décor, while works by French-American artist Frederic Choisel enliven the guest room/study. A Brazilian conceptual working with unconventional materials, from tomato sauce to diamonds.

According to Jonah Kilday, co-founder of MK Workshop, the client was very adventurous. While they had a deep appreciation for craftsmanship, they weren’t afraid to venture into interior design.

