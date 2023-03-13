Comprehensive list of tech layoffs for 2023





Last year’s technology-wide calculations continue. In 2023, layoffs will once again put tens of thousands of tech workers out of work. The job cuts were caused by big tech companies such as Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo and Zoom. Startups are also announcing cuts in all sectors, from cryptocurrencies to enterprise SaaS.

The reasons behind these workforce cuts follow the general storyline, citing the macroeconomic environment and the need to find discipline on the turbulent road to profitability. Still, tracking layoffs can help you understand the impact on innovation, which companies are facing severe pressure, and who can be hired for the lucky companies currently growing. It’s also, unfortunately, a reminder of the human impact of layoffs and how the risk profile could change from here.

Below is a comprehensive list of known tech industry layoffs that have occurred in 2023, updated monthly. If you have any tips regarding layoffs, please contact us here. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact us here.

2023 Tech Layoffs Total based on 121,205 months to date: 121,205 January: 84,714 employees laid off January 2023 Tech Layoffs February: 36,491 employees laid off 2023 February Tech Layoffs March 2023 Salesforce…Continued

Salesforce first announced it would lay off 10% of its employees in January, but some employees didn’t find out until February. During the week of March 10th, more employees are learning that they have been laid off. Salesforce confirmed these layoffs were part of his 10%.

Atlassian

Atlassian, announced on March 6th, will lay off about 500 employees, or 5% of its total workforce.

Sirius XM

The company announced on March 6 that it laid off 475 employees, or 8% of its total workforce.

Larch

The Nigerian B2B e-commerce platform had more than 2,000 people before its first layoffs in September 2022. Alerzo laid off his 15% of full-time employees, the company confirmed on his March 6th, leaving about 800 employees. start up.

cerebrum

The company, announced on March 1, will lay off 15% of its workforce, or about 285 employees.

Waymo

Announced on March 1, Alphabet’s Waymo announced its second job cuts this year. Combined with the first cuts in January, the self-driving technology company laid off his 8% of its workforce, or 209 employees.

thinking work

The company announced on March 1 that it laid off about 4% of its global workforce, or about 500 employees.

February 2023

The company announced on Feb. 26 that it laid off more than 200 employees, including Esther Crawford, Haraldur Thorleifsson and Leah Culver. decreased more than

Poshmark

Announced on February 24, Poshmark confirmed to TechCrunch that less than 2% of its workforce, primarily in the United States, was affected. The company employs over 800 people.

green lab

We don’t have an exact figure on how many employees Green Labs plans to lay off. Green Labs has confirmed to TechCrunch that it is undergoing layoffs that could affect at least 50% of its workforce.

chipper cache

The African cross-border payment platform, announced on February 20, has laid off for the second time just 10 weeks after cutting about 12.5% ​​of its workforce. Chipper Cash cut his one-third of its workforce, about 100.

Convoy

On February 16, it announced that it would be closing its Atlanta office and laying off employees as part of its restructuring. It’s his third time in less than a year that the company has laid off an employee.

sprinkler

On February 15th, we announced that it will affect 4% of our global workforce, or over 100 employees.

i robot

On February 13, it announced that it would lay off 7% of its workforce, or about 85 employees.

Twilio

On February 13th, we announced that approximately 17% of our global workforce, or approximately 1,400 people, would be affected.

GitHub

As announced on February 9, 10% of employees will be affected by the end of the company’s fiscal year. Prior to this announcement, first reported by Fortune, GitHub had approximately 3,000 employees.

Yahoo

The 20% of staff, announced on February 9th, impacted 1,600 employees in the ad tech business. Yahoo is the parent company of TechCrunch.

GitLab

On February 9, we announced a 7% reduction in headcount. The job cuts will affect about 114 people, although the specific number will depend on his actual headcount as of February 9.

agree with

On February 8, it announced that it would reduce its workforce by 19%, or about 500 people, and close its cryptocurrency division.

zoom

On February 7, the company announced a 15% reduction in its workforce, or 1,300 jobs.

Vinfast

VinFast did not disclose how many employees were cut, but a former employee posted on LinkedIn that nearly 35 were affected. Announced on February 6th.

Dell

Announced on February 6th, it impacted 6,650 people, or 5% of the global workforce.

Moving

Announced on February 2, 10% of about 42 employees.

Pinterest

Announced on February 2nd, 150 employees were affected. This is his second layoff move within weeks of the first round in December 2022.

Rivian

Announced on February 1, the company cut its workforce by 6% for the second time in less than a year.

January 2023 SoFi Technology

Announced on January 31, the company will cut about 5%, or 65, of its 1,300 employees. The Wall Street Journal first reported.

netapp

It was announced on January 31st and affected 8% of the workforce, or about 960 people.

Groupon

It will affect an additional 500 employees, announced on Jan. 31. The company said this new set of layoffs will spread over the first two quarters of 2023.

Impossible Foods

Bloomberg first reported that 20% of employees and more than 100 employees were affected.

PayPal

About 2,000 full-time employees, or 7% of the workforce, were affected, as announced on January 30.

arrival

Announced on January 30, along with a newly appointed CEO, the company has cut 50% of its 800 employees worldwide.

Waymo

Alphabet’s self-driving technology division quietly laid off employees on Jan. 24, according to multiple posts on The Information and LinkedIn and Blind. It is not yet clear how many of his Waymos staff will be affected.

Spotify

It was announced on January 23rd and impacted approximately 6% of our approximately 600 global employees.

alphabet

Google’s parent company has announced that it will furlough 6% of its global workforce, or 12,000 employees, on January 21st. These cuts will impact divisions such as Area 120, Google’s internal incubator, and Intrinsic, Alphabets’ robotics division.

fandom

The entertainment company announced an unspecified number of employees affected at multiple facilities on January 20.

Swiggy

On January 20, it announced plans to lay off 380 people and close the meat market.

Sophos

About 450 people, or 10% of the global workforce, were laid off, announced on January 18th.

microsoft

As announced on January 18th, 10,000 employees will be affected.

go mechanic

We laid off 70% of our employees on January 18th.

Curiaco

It was announced on January 17th and impacted 30% of staff across all teams.

share chat

ShareChat, announced on January 15th, laid off 20% of its workforce, or over 400 employees, in just one month after cutting over 100 roles.

smart news

On January 12, it announced a 40% reduction, or about 120, in its U.S. and China workforce.

Specific

Alphabets robotics software company Intrinsic laid off 40 employees confirmed by TechCrunch on Jan. 12. This corresponds to approximately 20% of the workforce.

green light

A fintech startup that provides debit cards for children laid off 104 employees on January 12. This represents more than 21% of his total workforce of 485.

career karma

Learning navigation platform Career Karma laid off an additional 22 people across its global and domestic workforce on January 12.

direct tv

On January 12th, the company announced plans to lay off about 10% of its management team on January 20th.

Karuta

The equity management platform announced on January 11 has cut its staff by 10%. The layoffs may have affected about 200 employees, judging by LinkedIn data.

citizen

Affects 33 staff on January 11th.

coin base

It was announced on January 10 that it would cut 950 people, about 20% of its workforce, and close several projects. .

super rare

NFT Marketplace is cutting staff by 30%, announced on Jan. 6.

Amazon

Announced on January 5th, removing over 18,000 roles. The announcement extends his previously announced furlough for November 2022. On January 19th, the company announced that it was discontinuing his Amazon Smile.

Salesforce

On January 4th, we announced that we would be cutting 10% of our workforce, impacting over 7,000 employees. A month later, some Salesforce employees realized they were also part of a 10% layoff announcement.

Vimeo

It was announced on January 4th, cutting 11% of its workforce.

