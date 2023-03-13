Israeli high-tech contributes to the economy of NIS 340 billion annually





The high-tech industry’s contribution to gross domestic product has reached NIS 340 billion, accounting for 45% of GDP growth over the past five years.

High-tech’s contribution to the Israeli economy is supported by the Israel Advanced Technology Industry (IATI), an integrated Israeli organization that oversees the life sciences, high-tech, and other high-tech industries, in partnership with Deloitte Israel, a leading accounting firm. It appears in the report we just published. Hard.

The report, referring to 2021, says 55 billion NIS of state revenue comes from tech taxes, 65% from personal taxes and 34% from employee income taxes.

High-tech exports reached $67 billion, accounting for 54% of Israel’s exports. Tech employees make up 11.9% of his total workforce.

Unique Features of Israeli High Tech

The unique characteristics of Israeli high-tech lead to innovation across different economic and social sectors. High-tech is a key pillar of a country’s resilience, enabling productivity gains along with other growth engines.

Tax calculator (Credit: INGIMAGE)

The tech industry is now at the center of a public uproar over new legislation and steps taken by some industry leaders to draw money out of Israel. If such a move were to intensify, it could directly damage budgets and expected tax revenues in 2023 and be even more severe in 2024.

A warning about the issue was sent to Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich by Treasury chief economist Shira Greenberg at a meeting where the budget was discussed.

There are thousands of companies in the tech sector at various stages, including start-ups, unicorns (companies worth more than $1 billion), established companies, public companies, and multinationals.

As part of the report’s preparation, meetings were held with CEOs of Israeli and multinational corporations, venture capital and investment fund partners, industry experts from the Economic Media Forum, academics and research institutes, senior Finance Ministry officials, and government CEOs. I was. CEO and Chairman of the Ministry and the Israel Innovation Authority.

Close consultation was held with the Chief Economist of the Ministry of Finance and the Aaron Institute, led by Shlomo Doverat and Dr. Sergei Sumkin, who supported the study.

For the sector to thrive in the future, IATI CEO and President Karin Meir Rubinstein said Israeli high-tech must remain competitive, accelerate technology development and specialize talent. He said that the movement should be promoted, including

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/tech-and-start-ups/article-734217 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos