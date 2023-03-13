7 Costly Innovation Mistakes CPG CIOs Make





4. Wrong approach to platform migration

CIOs can approach platform migration in one of two ways: use case centric or lift and shift.

With a use-case-centric approach, CIOs and project teams specify use cases to drive all development efforts, from initial requirements gathering and negotiation to code creation. Lift and shift transfers an exact copy of an application or workload, along with its data store and operating system, from its current environment to another location, typically the cloud.

The use cases should be chosen so that the semantic layer can be built incrementally to fit the most common market archetypes, said Sagar Balan, chief business officer of CPG at data analytics and AI engineering firm Tredence. said.

“Migration should be designed so that cost and architectural considerations are well-suited to the low-compute-cost hyperscaler world,” he advises.

A lift-and-shift migration strategy moves resources to the cloud without necessarily having to rearchitect your applications to fit the new infrastructure. However, if your organization does not map your application requirements exactly to the desired cloud configuration, the migration process can fail.

5. Don’t look ahead

Digital transformation should not be limited to upgrading your system of record to a new version. For example, S/4 HANA, a ready-to-run cloud ERP that supports the latest industry best practices, is often believed to modernize an enterprise on its own, says Baran.

Artificial intelligence and machine language technology, on the other hand, must be deployed in a reusable and scalable manner.

“Starting the AI ​​roadmap with an MLOps- and FinOps-first approach, not hindsight, is essential for cost-effective, intelligent, and sustainable AI applications,” said Balansuggests. “Building an intelligence system with a feedback loop to the system of record is essential to modernizing business processes.”

6. Go too far

Perhaps the biggest innovation mistake CIOs make is viewing large infrastructure projects as the primary and sometimes only way to achieve IT goals. “In today’s market, especially consumer products, that approach may not match the pace of business,” said Allison Vernerey, vice president of products at digital storefront technology provider Zmags. .

Vernerey warns that large infrastructure projects risk spending too much time and money without achieving the desired value. “There are times when a complete platform rebuild and migration to a new e-commerce system is appropriate, but it’s pretty rare,” she says.

Additionally, by the time a major project is completed and deployed, business goals and challenges may have changed. Vernerey suggests building strong ties with the business and his team. She says working with her team at Enterprise helps CIOs develop projects with solid business value.

“These teams may want certain benefits from a full migration, but prioritize which benefits need to be prioritized, employ the right technology, and see incremental value over time. Please set up your team so we can serve.”

7. Climb skis

When working on a new project, be careful not to bite more than you can chew. “Aim to hit meaningful milestones each month, or even each week,” he advises Vernery. You should always look for opportunities to improve the customer experience.

