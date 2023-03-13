Last week’s most read RTIH retail tech articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





On-Demand Logistics Company Stuart Announces Cornelia Raportaru Appointed CEO

Cornelia Laportal has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Stuart.

She succeeds Damien Bon, who joined the on-demand delivery platform in 2015 and became CEO in 2017 under Geopost ownership.

Raportaru will report to Cdric Favre-Lorraine, CEO of Geoposts France and Benelux region.

She joined Stuart in February 2022 as Executive Vice President, International, responsible for activities in Spain, Portugal, Italy and Poland.

She then took on additional responsibility for the company’s global operations center with expertise.

Sensei collaborates with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to launch autonomous supermarket Dojo in Europe

Sensei launched Dojo. With a total area of ​​500 square meters, the Dojo is touted as Europe’s largest fully autonomous store.

Created in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), this facility in Lisbon, Portugal is intended as a test lab.

Although not open to the public, it provides an environment for Sensei and its partners to develop and test new autonomous store technologies. The technology behind Dojo is scalable for retail spaces ranging from 150 m2 to 1,500 m2.

Another feature is that you can shop without using an app, such as gateless entry and exit and an automatic card payment terminal that displays your purchases in real time at the edge of the store.

There is also automatic tracking of products served from auxiliary counters such as bakeries, butchers and fish counters, as well as integration of self-service coffee and juice machines.

Hector Raises $20M in Series A Funding for Pushing Sustainable Agriculture Supply Chains

Hectare says it has raised $20 million in Series A funding.

The round was led by an existing private investor.

The investment will be used to support Hectares Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) inventory, trading, logistics and market insights product development and expansion into new international markets.

Since its launch in 2015, the startup has facilitated over $1 billion in commodity transactions through its technology. This provides insights from animal health to market price benchmarks, enabling agribusiness to make better informed decisions while increasing sustainability, productivity and profitability. .

More than 130,000 agricultural companies currently use ha solutions. The company says it solves invisible inefficiencies in its farm-to-factory supply chain by directly connecting all parties through digital solutions.

By 2022, its technology will enable agricultural companies to optimize livestock trade, improve animal welfare, and reduce the carbon footprint of their beef and sheep supply chains by 2.5 million livestock miles. rice field.

Amazon prepares to close Stateside Go stores following UK shutdown of Fresh

Amazon plans to close eight Go convenience stores in the US.

On April 1st, we will be closing two locations in New York City, two in Seattle, and two in San Francisco.

Amazon says it will help affected employees secure other roles at the company.

An Amazon spokesperson said that, like brick-and-mortar retailers, it regularly evaluates its store portfolio and makes optimization decisions.

In this case, we have decided to close a handful of Amazon Go stores in Seattle, New York City, and San Francisco.

We continue to work on the Amazon Go format and operate over 20 Amazon Go stores nationwide, and as we continue to evolve our Amazon Go stores, we are learning which locations and features resonate with our customers. continue.

International Women’s Day 2023: Meet 10 Female Retail Tech Leaders

In honor of IWD 2023, making a positive impact on the retail tech sector through her work with innovative companies and leading retailers such as Olga Kotsur at Melco, Susan Jeffers at XY Retail and Sarah Curran at True Fits 10 Introduce a woman in person.

Marks and Spencer Retail Technology Veteran Sharon Peters Takes on New CIO Challenges at BAI Communications

Sharon Peters left M&S, most recently as Head of Technology for Corporate, Human Resources, Finance, Plan A, GC, Banking Loyalty and Property, and has assumed the role of CIO at BAI Communications, a leader in shared communications infrastructure. I was.

Peters, who spent almost 16 years at Marks and Spencer, said in a LinkedIn post:

A wonderful and memorable collection of experiences spent with the best team. I am honored to have (hopefully) amazing colleagues who inspire and inspire, activating lasting change through technology.

She added: I have seen such positive changes across the business and I am proud to be a part of it. Thank you to everyone who made me laugh (and look at me!!) and celebrated with me. We wish you all the best in your future endeavours.

My next adventure needs something incredibly special, and I’m very excited about this.

What’s New with abka Polska, Coles, and Amazon: A Glance at the Biggest Retail Tech of the Past Weeks

RTIH brings together the last seven days of outstanding retail system deals, launches, deployments and pilots. Featuring Casper, Bolt, AiFi, abka Polska, River Island, Mercaux and Amazon.

Royal Caribbean International Adopts Fortnite Video Game on New Icon of the Seas Cruise Ship

The Royal Caribbean Internationals Icon of the Seas is coming to Fortnite, one of the most played video games in the world, for an initiative called Hide N Sea.

Built using Fortnite Creative, this addition to the metaverse is being pitched as one of the first adventures players will experience in Icon of the Seas ahead of its January 2024 debut.

Challenge? Play hide-and-seek at Thrill Island and Hideaway on Icon.

