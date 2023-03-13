Neuralink Competitor Announces Platform to Accelerate Medical Innovation





Scientific personnel working in the laboratory.

Provided by: Science Corporation

Biotech startup and Neuralink competitor Science on Monday launched a new platform aimed at making it easier for other companies to rapidly develop and manufacture medical devices. .

Called Science Foundry, the platform allows companies to build on Science’s internal infrastructure by providing access to over 80 tools and services, including the company’s thin-film electrode technology.

The cost of the technology needed to develop medical devices is often “prohibitive” for early-stage startups, Science co-founder and CEO Max Hodak said in an interview with CNBC. rice field. An individual tool can cost him $200,000 to $2 million, and Hodak says companies can easily spend hundreds of millions of dollars building manufacturing lines.

That cost is too much for many startups, but Hodak hopes Science Foundry can help.

“Hopefully remove the barriers to innovation,” Hodak said. “There are a lot of smart people who have a lot of different ideas than we have, and we want to bring them to life.”

Science is part of the growing Brain Computer Interface (BCI) industry. BCI is a system that decodes brain signals and translates them into commands for external technology. Perhaps the most famous name in the space is Neuralink, thanks to the high profile of his Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.

Hodak co-founded Neuralink and served as president of the company until announcing his retirement in 2021. At Neuralink, Hodak helped develop his BCI system designed to be implanted directly into the brain, but at Science, he never touches the brain directly.

Science’s flagship BCI system, Science Eye, is a visual prosthesis intended to help patients with two forms of severe blindness restore visual input to the brain.

Science Eye relies on thin and flexible micro-LED arrays surgically implanted on the retina. The implant controls a group of light-sensitive cells in the optic nerve that science modifies in the form of optogenetic gene therapy. When one pixel in the array turns on, it turns on a cell of the optic nerve, which can be used to drive the nerve to send vision to the brain.

Science’s implants are powered by special glasses with tiny sensors and cameras. The LED array transforms the image received from the glasses and sends it to the optic nerve.

Hodak said the resulting images, at least on the first iteration of the technique, look different than what people with healthy eyes are accustomed to, but are highly restorative for patients without photosensitivity. Ultimately, he believes Science will be able to reproduce high-resolution color vision.

Science is testing the technology in rabbits, and Hodak said the company eventually hopes to conduct trials on human patients early next year.

The company’s new platform, Science Foundry, aims to help companies working on similarly ambitious ideas. Hodak said he expects demand from other neurotech companies, but that other medical tech startups and even quantum computing companies represent opportunities for growth.

The cost of using a science foundry is comparable to the cost of working in an academic facility that “has no cost to get started,” Hodak said. But while academic institutions typically don’t allow companies to test devices on patients or market them, Hodak says it’s easier for Science Foundry customers to bring their products to market. It is said that it will be

Hodak said the platform will benefit science and the broader industry at large.

“This gives us access to larger scale and more features that we can use to further enable our community and ourselves,” he said.

