New American Tech Foreign Policy





Laissez-faire globalization has reached its breaking point. The COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have finally exposed the fragility of the global economic system, exacerbated by climate change and rising inequality, after decades of tension caused by China’s rise. I was allowed to. In today’s increasingly digital world, we need U.S. leadership to ensure that nationalist and authoritarian forces do not fill the resulting structural vacuum. We need a new roadmap for how democracies and their allies will meet the technological challenges of her 21st century.

Progress has begun. In his first two years, the Biden administration spearheaded a new strategy of industrial policy that included tens of billions of dollars in technology subsidies. Europe, on the other hand, is pursuing its own chip laws to facilitate domestic semiconductor research, development and production. Both Atlantic partners impose strict controls on technology exports to Russia and China.

These new policies hold great promise for building more resilient supply chains, creating jobs, and protecting national security. But the current international economic system is not fit for purpose. The new US industrial policy faces criticism of protectionism from allies and competitors. Europe opposes new clean energy subsidy provisions, and China accuses the United States of weaponizing and politicizing science and technology to maliciously obstruct and suppress Chinese companies.

This backlash risks undermining US efforts to lead global rules and values. The U.S. gets allied support to address technological challenges, from restricting China’s access to critical semiconductor technology to challenging efforts in standards bodies to approve surveillance technology. is needed. All this must be done in the name of promoting global rules and upholding democratic principles and values. Questions have been raised as to whether it is compatible with the United States’ traditional defenses against

Domestically, new U.S. public spending should not keep entrepreneurs and innovators out, but it should include guardrails to ensure offline protections and rights apply online. The ecosystems that power biotech advances, make information accessible to citizens of oppressive countries, and underpin globally interconnected semiconductor manufacturing need to be carefully nurtured through partnerships with the private sector. A top-down approach will not work.

To resolve all these tensions, the United States must bridge the gaps in the old 20th century system with a new multi-stakeholder institution for the digital age. These building blocks constitute a new technology policy architecture to support socially responsible innovation and digital trade. Building this new architecture requires a new foreign policy of technology consisting of her three main parts:

Nurturing Innovation with the Digital Policy Lab: The Lab will foster national public-private civil society partnerships that foster government capacity building, agile investment coordination, and the development of clear guardrails that enable innovation and democratic accountability. It works as a platform. Enabling resilient allied supply chains (or friend-shoring) by creating a new international technical task force deepens cooperation between democracies and allies. Collective action should begin by focusing on semiconductors, green technologies (such as electric vehicles), and critical minerals. The task force acts like the International Energy Agency, established by members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in response to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) oil cartel. It will make supply and demand data available for planning purposes, coordinate responses to shortages and vulnerabilities, including through the introduction of subsidies, coordinate countries’ export controls, and provide support in areas such as 5/6G. We provide a forum for ensuring technical standards. Advocate for digital democracy by promoting the principles of the Declaration for the Future of the Internet internationally. The Declaration is a commitment by 61 countries to maintain an open, free, global, interoperable, reliable, and secure Internet. It adopts complementary Internet guardrails and renews its commitment to the broader concept of Internet freedom through continued efforts to thwart Internet shutdowns, censorship, surveillance, information manipulation, and cyberattacks. It will be.Download full PDF

