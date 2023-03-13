How Helsinki is pushing the tech world forward





Fabio Belloni is Chief Growth Officer, Co-Founder of Quuppa and an authority on advanced location technology.

San Francisco Bay, New York, London, and Berlin are some of the most highly regarded and successful tech startup hubs. Although the ecosystem is established, it is not a fully integrated smart city. In fact, New York was the only city in the top 20 in the Global Smart Cities Index. But sixth place is Helsinki. The city is arguably his one of Europe’s most overlooked startup hubs, perhaps because of the humble nature of Finns. But really, entrepreneurs should flock here.

A thriving, smart and sustainable hub

Helsinki is full of tech talent. It is home to an estimated 2,267 startups and scale-ups for a population of just one million. And in 2021, Finnish startups have raised a total investment of $1.2 billion. The rise and fall of Nokias has released top talent to Helsinki. Most famously, he helped boost multi-billion dollar gaming industries like Unicorn’s Supercell and Rovio (the company behind Angry Birds). In particular, thanks to its unique approach to entrepreneurship, Finland ranks 7th in the world for innovation capacity.

With smart cities helping citizens regain an estimated 125 hours each year, it’s no wonder Helsinki is keen to adopt new technologies. Connectivity is at its core, and the real-time location system (RTLS) underpins the Helsinki network of smart buildings. Location-enabled buildings benefit a variety of business use cases, from tracking equipment in hospitals to preventing overcrowding in public spaces. The solution thus seamlessly enhances safe and efficient cities.

Smart cities go hand in hand with sustainability. From making food out of C02 to turning trash into materials like cotton, name a climate problem. A Helsinki startup is on a mission to solve it.

Relocating to Helsinki is very attractive for environmentally conscious tech entrepreneurs. Especially when sustainability is so high on the city’s agenda. Helsinki aims to become carbon neutral by 2030. In other words, once achieved, business in cities no longer contributes to climate warming. With smart living and sustainability at the forefront of innovation, it’s no wonder Helsinki has earned the title of the world’s happiest country capital for her fifth year in a row.

Opportunity for innovation

Speaking at this year’s Slush, Prime Minister Sanna Marin revealed that the Finnish government understands the value of startups and actively encourages entrepreneurs to test, innovate and fail. Based on the latest industry research, Helsinki will quickly become the go-to city for Industry 4.0, with a focus on health, clean and advanced technologies.

However, to achieve such benefits, Helsinki recognizes that new talent is essential for continued innovation and is stepping up its efforts to attract diverse global entrepreneurs. For example, the city’s ’90 Days Finland Programme’ has run for his third year in a row, seeking 15 global entrepreneurs, investors and business professionals to move there and experience life in 90 days. increase.

How technology is helping Helsinki evolve

Finland does not shy away from the problems of today’s world. Finnish innovation fund, his SITRA, lists his five key trends for 2023 that will shape the future of tech innovation in Helsinki. Competition for digital power and the collapse of economic infrastructure.

The City of Helsinki creates a springboard for innovation and experimentation through its massive funding, but the answers to the challenges Helsinki (and the world) faces today almost certainly lie within the tech industry. . Entrepreneurs are already knocking on the door of the future to reach this level of innovation.

Take Fortum and Helen, for example. Helsinki’s ambitious carbon neutrality goals can only be realized if such companies invest in rebuilding the ecosystem and phasing out fossil fuels. In addition, 63 out of 241 Finnish deep tech companies are based in Helsinki, a significant increase in investment in deep tech. In fact, Finland has a total investment capital of his 1.9 billion, with his 429 investments in his 176 companies called Deep His Tech companies.

As an industry, innovation and city funding are not the only things driving Helsinki to unlock its future potential and overcome the challenges SITRA references. For example, building democratic institutions depends on trust. And there’s something to be learned from Helsinki’s culture of trust, where a handshake signifies business transactions. Embracing these values ​​ensures a better future for all.

For Helsinki to achieve its ambitions, its residents will also need to embrace and support new technologies. As entrepreneurs, we have a role to play here. Even with RTLS, until people understand the health, safety, and environmental value of tracking and monitoring, they may be hesitant. By leveraging Helsinki’s open data approach that makes real-time data available to everyone, data can be used to create a completely transparent environment for the public to understand and inspire change. .

the future is bright

Despite its ambitions, Helsinki has a smaller population and economy than many other tech hubs, ranking 47th on the Innovation Cities Index. San Francisco is 12th, London is 11th, and New York is 3rd. attraction plan. In addition to being a relative newcomer to the scene, Helsinki has to assert its strength in the tech industry in order to continue to evolve and attract business professionals to the city.

Helsinki presents exciting opportunities for tech entrepreneurs. A city’s desire to grow and change while always doing the right thing for the environment and its people is rare. It’s also a place where you can make a tangible difference to the city while growing your tech business. Helsinki needs the tech industry, and I think many founders would be surprised how much Helsinki needs it too.

