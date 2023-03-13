Poultry Tech Summit innovation and technology presentations





The Poultry Tech Summit is now calling for innovation and technology presentations. Interested individuals and organizations can submit here.

The event will feature ground-breaking innovations and insightful presentations, as well as in-depth conversations on new promising solutions and next-generation technologies.

The Poultry Tech Summit is the only one that connects researchers and entrepreneurs with technology experts, financiers, venture capitalists and producers in the poultry sector looking for new projects and investment capital.

Innovation Presentations These are inventors who have new technology applications that may benefit some aspects of the poultry supply chain where investors and industry partners need to further develop, test, or field-trial their innovations. , researchers, entrepreneurs and established technology companies. An innovation presentation should focus on how the technology works and the demands made by the innovator. Whether it’s additional funding, licensing an idea, or having a poultry industry partner test it. Innovative presentations are not suitable for marketed products of established companies. Innovation presentations should focus on new technology applications for the poultry industry.

Technology Presentations These are open to inventors, researchers, entrepreneurs and established technology companies to discuss how the application of new technologies can greatly benefit certain aspects of the poultry supply chain. can. Technology presentations should not focus on existing products and should be non-commercial. As an example, a presentation on new methods of making vaccines for poultry may be acceptable as a technical presentation submission, but must focus on science and not on specific brands or products.

All submissions will be reviewed by the PTS Review Board.

Submissions will be evaluated on the following criteria:

Does the science look correct? Does the technology/innovation solve a key industry challenge or present a unique opportunity for some aspect of the poultry supply chain? Does the poultry industry appear to have a sufficient return on investment to adapt the technology/innovation? Do you offer

The 2023 Poultry Tech Summit will take place November 6-8, 2023 in person at the Atlanta Airport Hilton Hotel.

Presenting at the Poultry Tech Summit will keep your idea in the spotlight all year long. All submissions accepted for presentation at the summit were previewed on WATT’s Digital Poultry Channel, presentations were featured on his WATT’s Digital Poultry Channel after the event, and some were printed in Poultry International and WATT Poultry USA magazines. increase. Additionally, WATT’s editorial team reports on future developments of the innovations announced at the summit on the Digital Poultry Channel.

Interested individuals and organizations can submit here. Completion of application and abstract by April 24, 2023

Attend the 2023 Poultry Tech Summit

Industry-changing innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, tech experts, investors and leading poultry producers will join forces at the 2023 Poultry Tech Summit, November 6-8 at the Hilton Atlanta Airport in Atlanta, Georgia. Join an international gathering that gathers.

Attendees can expect the same groundbreaking innovations and insightful presentations as previous events. This is a well-attended event for in-depth conversations about new future solutions and next-generation technologies. The Poultry Tech Summit focuses on translating innovative technologies into commercial applications to advance the poultry industry.

Registration for this event opens in Spring 2023.

Submit now: The Poultry Tech Summit presentation call is now open.

