



New South American location meets demand with digitally savvy, bilingual customer support personnel

st. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 13, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iQor, a managed service provider of his customer engagement and technology-enabled BPO solutions, announces grand opening of first contact center in South America is celebrating his 4:30. March 14, 2023 afternoon COT. The ceremony will take place at iQor Colombia, Cra 48 # 32B Sur 139, Centro Comercial Viva Envigado, Torre Oficinas, Piso 11, Envigado, Colombia.

iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik and iQor Colombia Senior Operations Director Fabian Garcia will speak at the event. They will be joined by members of iQors’ senior leadership team, in addition to high-ranking officials from the Medeln community.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our new location in Colombia to support the growing demand for omnichannel customer service that optimizes CX automation and human expertise. We look forward to investing in our communities through outstanding career opportunities and philanthropic initiatives that build meaningful career connections,” said Praznik.

The new location in Medeln marks iQors’ expansion to 10 countries to meet the needs of BPO integrated digital services. Medeln was chosen for its high-tech innovations and highly-skilled, digitally-savvy, bilingual employees.

The initial launch in Medeln will support around 500 frontline employees who plan to expand later this year. Our 25,000 square foot facility incorporates the latest technology and best-in-class collaboration areas to provide digital CX and omnichannel customer support to our global clients across all industries.

iQors’ advanced design and technology make it fun to work with us wherever the work is happening. Our employees enjoy career growth and development, a flexible hybrid work environment with office and telecommuting opportunities, great benefits and an engaging culture.

Individuals seeking a rewarding employee experience with unlimited growth potential can apply online at apply.iqor.com or on iQor Colombia’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/iqorcolombia). Please visit

About iQor

iQor is a managed service provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions with an incredible 40,000 employees across 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering superior omnichannel customer experiences for brands around the world. Leveraging intelligent CX technology that allows you to extend your team anywhere, our BPO solution increases employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction. Our engaging culture puts a smile on every interaction to create the optimal customer experience. His diverse team scales his BPO digital solutions from local to global, enabling brands to create the CX experiences they need to acquire and retain customers. Read, watch and listen at iQor.com to learn more.

Robert Constantine Senior Vice President Marketing and Communications [email protected]

