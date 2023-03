Simplify Security is now Amaru – Reseller News

Ray Dussan (Amal)

Credit: Provided

Kiwi’s business, Simplify Security, has been repositioned for future global growth and rebranded to Amaru.

Founded in 2019, Auckland-based IT services and consulting provider specializes in security assessment, compliance and management. Winner of the Tech Innovation – Security award at the 2022 Reseller News Innovation Awards.

Founder and CEO Ray Dussan spoke with Reseller News to share how the rebrand aligns with the company’s growth plans.

Credit: Reseller News Simplify Security wins Tech Innovation Security

Amaru is in a growth stage and the company’s vision has always been to protect the organization from current and future threats, he said. His former name, Simplify Security, no longer fully represents the company’s vision.

The branding process is a year-long project that involves working with a local brand agency to develop a new brand name and visual identity to accurately represent the company’s values ​​and goals, Dussan said.

The name Amal comes from Inca mythology, a mythical animal believed to be a powerful protector of nature. It also signifies a stately presence or dignity in Mohri.

According to Dussan, this dual meaning forms a unique brand that aligns with a larger vision and commitment to information security.

As a company that began as hard-working South Americans and Kiwis coming together to do great things for society, the name Amaru reflects their cultural background and mission to provide cutting-edge security services. It represents a combination, he said.

Amarus’ strategy for 2023 and beyond is focused on three core areas. We continue to expand our software as a service (SaaS) and DevSecOps security protection services, work with strategic partners to expand our ability to provide data loss prevention engineering services, and focus on offensive security and protection.

Amaru wants to be involved not only in protection and defense, but also in offense. That means working closely with intelligence and law enforcement partners to take down cybercriminals, he said. This aligns with our mission to reduce the number of data and system breaches worldwide.

Growth requires talent, and Dussan notes that Amaru’s biggest challenge is finding the right talent.

We are looking for the right people in New Zealand to join us on this journey. We aim to build an elite task force of information and cybersecurity experts and are currently recruiting.

