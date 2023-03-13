Saudi Arabia is the next tech battleground





Technological innovation has disrupted global geopolitical dynamics over the past decade. A technology race between his two superpowers, China and the United States, is currently underway and is affecting the world. And just like all wars need a battlefield, emerging tech wars need a platform for the tech forces to show their strength and emerge victorious.

Saudi Arabia has accepted the situation with both hands. After formulating its Vision 2030 plan, Riyadh aims to diversify its economy by increasing its focus on innovation, making digital transformation a key goal. But given modern geopolitical realities, Riyadh must also embrace diplomacy, strategic autonomy and a multipolar perspective. There is reason to believe the Saudis are ready to do so.

Saudi Arabia organizes some of the world’s largest forums and platforms in the technology sector. Its annual global cybersecurity forum discusses the universal opportunities and challenges posed by the evolving cyber order, and the LEAP Tech Conferencean annual technology convention showcases future technologies and the world’s most disruptive technology experts. It serves as a global platform to exhibit.

But before taking over its position as a center of global technology attention, Riyadh has put order in place with a strong policy and strategic framework. This is reflected in his ranking as number two in the International Telecommunication Union’s Global Cybersecurity Index. global level.

After establishing the National Cyber ​​Security Agency in 2017, Saudi Arabia established the Data Artificial Intelligence Agency (SDAIA) in 2019 and launched the CyberIC program in 2022 to localize cyber security technologies and develop a national cyber security agency. It aims to develop the cybersecurity sector by encouraging security startups.

chinese story

The recently concluded LEAP 2023 gave a glimpse of China’s interest and forays into Saudi Arabia’s tech oasis. Huawei showcased its latest innovations under the theme of ‘Unleash Digital’, demonstrating end-to-end innovation and industrial applications for some of Riyadh’s key focus sectors including oil, gas and governance . Five years to establish infrastructure in the country.

For Huawei, Saudi Arabia is a platform for progress in cloud and artificial intelligence. This is demonstrated by the unveiling of Huawei’s second store in Saudi Arabia in early February this year, having opened its largest flagship store outside China just one year before him in Riyadh in February 2022. It has been. Additionally, to strengthen partnerships, the Saudi-Chinese Entrepreneurs Association (SCEA) was launched, comprising over 100 Saudi and Chinese companies, government agencies, academic institutions and non-governmental organizations.

Chinese media have emphasized that SCEA is crucial in driving the continued progress of both Saudi Arabia’s and China’s digital transformation. is seen as an important step towards a more open partnership.

US comeback?

The United States has shifted its focus to the Indo-Pacific over the past decade as it became less dependent on the Middle East for its energy needs. But given the accelerating decoupling from China, Washington is revitalizing regional strategic partnerships. This can be seen in several recent announcements such as I2U2 (India, Israel, US, and United Arab Emirates groups) and the expansion of the Abraham Accords, including Cyber ​​Her collaboration.

In May 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Internet Technologies will meet with the US Deputy National Security Advisor on Cyber ​​and Emerging Technologies to promote partnerships and develop bilateral cooperation in cybersecurity and emerging technologies. have considered the efforts of Then, in July, Saudi Arabia and the United States signed the Jeddah Communiqué, outlining the strategic partnership between the two countries for decades to come, promoting mutual benefits and sharing a common goal of a more peaceful, secure, prosperous and stable Middle East. We aim to provide a vision of U.S. President Joe Biden has said Saudi Arabia will invest in new U.S.-led technologies to deliver secure and reliable 5G and 6G networks not only in Saudi Arabia, but in developing countries as well, globally, as part of his infrastructure and investments. He said he would develop it in collaboration with a partnership for This joint effort by the G7 nations builds on the Trust Principles of the Blue Dot Network (a multi-stakeholder initiative of the United States, Japan and Australia) and is a key element of Biden’s doctrine.

These agreements are seen as a boost to U.S. efforts to contain the accelerating proliferation of Chinese technology in the region.

A third tech pole?

Relations between India and Saudi Arabia have strengthened politically, diplomatically and technologically in recent years. In November 2022, India’s National Cyber ​​Security Lieutenant General Rajesh Pant, his coordinator, said that Saudi Arabia and India would soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in cyber security, bilateral talks. said to be progressing steadily. Several major Indian companies such as Tata, Wipro and TCS have a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, and many others are now looking to acquire some of Riyadh’s investment products. This was also seen in his LEAP 2023. The event was attended by more than 45 Indian companies and delegations from the Federation of Indian Industries and advocacy groups, non-governmental trade associations representing the interests of Indian industry.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Internet Technologies met with Indian ministers to discuss India-Saudi Arabia’s strategic partnership in technology, innovation and digital entrepreneurship. We talked about strengthening. In the recently concluded LEAP, the outcome from the WEF conference was with Tech Mahindraone, India’s top software company, signing his MoU with the Ministry of Communications and IT to establish a Data & AI and Cloud Center of Excellence in Riyadh. , highlighted by Zoho Corpanother. India’s leading multinational software company has announced plans to boost investments in Saudi Arabia.

2023 trends

Saudi Arabia has faced numerous cyberattacks against critical industrial sectors in recent years. By one estimate, 54% of organizations in Saudi Arabia experienced a security incident that impacted their business, and by 2021, more than 56% of organizations in the country faced ransomware attacks. It focuses on encouraging universities to invest heavily in their curricula to develop the necessary cyber skills in their students. Over the past decade, major international companies have hired and trained Saudis. Government policy now encourages businesses to actively hire local talent. In addition, the Saudi government has made an agreement with the WEF to explore cybersecurity cooperation and with the United Nations to empower children in cyberspace.

Strengthened by internal strategic cohesion, Riyadh is transforming into a technology hub for competing global technologies. At the WEF in Davos, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister stressed that the country could act as a conduit between China and the United States amid heightened geopolitical tensions. The United States is a long-term strategic partner, while China and Saudi Arabia signed a strategic partnership agreement in December 2022. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described it as a landmark milestone in the history of Sino-Arab relations. In addition, Huawei’s widespread penetration in the region has been difficult for new entrants, but a new partnership with the US based on an open technology framework could help offset China’s forays. be.

In fact, there appear to be three countries looking to develop and strengthen strategic partnerships with Riyadh. It remains to be seen whether a trilateral strategic partnership framework will emerge between India, the United States and Saudi Arabia as the United States and India strengthen bilateral partnerships under initiatives on key and emerging technology paradigms. For now, it looks like all the tech roads are headed for Riyadh.

Divyanshu Jindal is a researcher at NatStrat, India. His research revolves around geopolitics, cyber and influence operations. Views are personal.

Image: Shutterstock.

