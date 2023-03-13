Humans have gotten better at Go since AI became the best in the world





In Go, you place stones on the board to claim territory.

Shutterswtock/Lunx

AI can beat the world’s best players at the board game Go, but humans are starting to improve, too. An analysis of millions of Go moves shows that professional players are making better and more creative game choices since Go-playing AI overtook humans.

Prior to 2016, AI could not beat the world’s best Go player. But that has changed with an AI called AlphaGo, developed by London-based research firm DeepMind. AlphaGo beat multiple Go champions, including the top ranked human player at the time.

Since then, other AIs that are considered superhuman have also been developed. It can be used simply as an opponent, but it also helps analyze the quality of certain moves and acts as a Go coach.

Minkyu Shin and colleagues at the City University of Hong Kong decided to investigate whether the introduction of these superhuman Go AIs led to significant improvements in human Go.

The researchers collected a dataset consisting of 5.8 million move decisions made by professional players between 1950 and 2021. Go AI was then used to calculate a measure called the “Decision Quality Index” or DQI, which assesses the quality of the moves. They viewed the move as novel if it had not been attempted before in combination with the previous move.

Our analysis found that human players performed better and novel moves in response to the advent of superhuman AI in 2016. Between 1950 and 2015, the improvement in quality of play was relatively small, with median annual DQI varying between approximately -0.2 and 0.2. Meanwhile, after superhuman AI, DQI skyrocketed, with a median of over 0.7 from 2018 to 2021. In 2015, 63% of games showed novel strategies, but by 2018, that figure had risen to 88% of his.

Stuart Russell of the University of California, Berkeley, says the improvement in human Go play resembles the phenomenon of the 1990s. This phenomenon was when backgammon players began to change their initial moves in response to the advent of highly skilled computer his players. The fact that AI does the evaluation also plays a role, he says. It should come as no surprise that players who train against machines tend to make more moves than the machine approves.

The paper shows cultural transfer from Go-playing AI to humans, said Noah Goodman of Stanford University in California.case [the paper] What really gets me thinking is that we’re seeing another sudden shift in AI, chatbots right now. What kind of radical changes do you see in different cultures as a result of interacting with and learning from chatbots?

topic:

Artificial Intelligence/AlphaGo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newscientist.com/article/2364137-humans-have-improved-at-go-since-ais-became-best-in-the-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos