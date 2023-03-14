Portland firm becomes Microsoft’s first open-ocean-based carbon removal supplier





Microsoft still has a long way to go to reach its goal of becoming a carbon negative company by 2030, and it’s looking to Maine’s carbon removal companies to help it reach it.

Portland-based Running Tide will become the first open-ocean-based carbon removal supplier to the international tech giant, the companies said in a March 10 announcement, replacing Microsoft with 12,000 tonnes over the next two years. Removes considerable carbon dioxide.

Running Tide practices carbon removal by placing small algae-planted buoys in the open ocean. The buoys eventually sink to the seafloor and are buried or consumed by marine life.

The announcement comes as Microsoft denies ambitious climate mitigation targets. The goal is set out on a web page pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than half by 2050, remove the rest, and then remove the equivalent of past emissions.

To further detail its progress toward its carbon negative goals by 2030, Microsoft announced in a March 2022 blog post that it has identified two emissions categories: direct emissions, known as Scope 1, and indirect emissions related to heating, cooling, and power generation. Said category emissions are declining. , known as scope 2. However, Microsoft’s Scope 3 emissions, which are indirect emissions that are closely tied to the company’s overall carbon footprint due to supply chain needs, have increased sharply.

we saw [an] The company says it has reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by about 17% year-over-year through renewable energy purchases. At the same time, our Scope 3 emissions increased, increasing by approximately 23% year-on-year.

Microsoft sees this partnership as a catalyst to expand the carbon removal market and improve the quality of measurement, reporting and verification of such efforts, which is essentially a bulk purchase.

as a marine base [carbon dioxide removal] With the market in its early stages and a lack of third-party certifications, Microsoft is using its expertise as a major buyer in carbon removal to open contract-stage gates that enable quality assurance, according to a news release. was built.

Running Tide, which claims to be a marine health company, has operations elsewhere in Maine and an agronomic and genetics lab in St. Louis, Missouri. The company’s largest carbon removal project is based in Iceland.

