Accelerator: 14 startups selected for Climate Change in Europe





meet the cohort

Climate change adaptation startup

Some projects are using big data and AI to facilitate adaptation to climate change impacts and maintain food security. His AgroScout in Israel helps growers monitor, detect and report on their crops and supply he chain to ensure the quality of their produce and reduce their carbon footprint and use of targeted chemicals. increase. It will participate with Tel Aviv-based Albo Climate. Albo Climate uses deep learning to map, measure, monitor and make carbon sequestration scalable. And Dutch-based Agcurate, which targets agricultural ecosystems, works with satellite-driven rural intelligence to offer crop assurance products to farmers and agricultural retailers.

Albo Climates’ vision is to adapt the mitigation potential of nature-based climate solutions by monitoring and predicting carbon sequestration in vast ecosystems with precision and transparency. Google Accelerator is a great opportunity for Albo to strengthen its go-to-market strategy, enhance its own AI model, and polish its UI interface. Integrating Google’s virtual machines will automate Albo’s system architecture and prediction process, allowing clients to access and use his AI models directly on the cloud, run queries, and get results quickly and securely. will be available. climate.

Scottish Earth Blox leverages Google Earth Engine to provide accurate geospatial data to partners who need to assess forests and land cover to manage natural resources more sustainably . And Estonia’s Single.Earth uses AI-based methods to assess and quantify forests. health. Berlin-based Blok-Z tracks, verifies and reconciles renewable energy generation and consumption on the blockchain.

Our goal is to provide energy retailers with a product differentiator that enables them to sell renewable energy that is fully verified at its origin. Selim Satici, his CEO and co-founder of Blokz UG, said this is a great opportunity to pick the best minds in the tech field and use their expertise to improve the user’s experience and the functionality of the platform. is. In particular, I would like to learn more about Google Cloud services and blockchain tools that help improve our core infrastructure.

Sustainable supply chain startup

Artificial intelligence is essential to building more sustainable supply chains. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Dayrize enables companies with large product ranges to rapidly conduct ESG impact assessments for consumer products, but also has a Spanish subsidiary that enables textile companies to build greener value chains. You may find similar technical challenges with BCome. In the fashion industry, Belfast-based RESPONSIBLE offers solutions to avoid overspending, enabling consumers to buy and trade the streetwear they love.

Our ultimate goal is to make the fashion industry more circular and keep clothes out of landfills. We hope Google’s AI technology and e-commerce/shopping expertise will help us deliver MVPs for industry-changing products within the duration of the program,” said Mark Dowds, co-founder and CEO of Responsible. says Mr.

Environmental Impact Measurement Startup

Startups in this cohort are also developing tools for assessing environmental impacts across different sectors. Danish legacies working to simplify carbon accounting and impact assessment for real estate portfolios may find opportunities to work with companies like London-based Mortar IO. Mortar IO helps customers identify low-risk, low-cost routes to sustainable retrofits. ESGgen in the UK enables companies to audit their environmental, social and governance measures, and ecolytiq in Germany helps financial institutions provide environmental reporting to their clients. Finally, Germany-based eevie rewards employees for participating in its decarbonization campaign.

Resources for Startups

The cohort will attend a bootcamp in Munich this month, working closely with the Google team and other subject matter experts on product, engineering, business development and fundraising. Many of the programs focus on providing startups with:

Customized training support from Google mentors and industry experts. Includes in-person and virtual activities, one-on-one mentoring, and group learning sessions.

Google Cloud’s dedicated technical expertise in innovations that help solve climate change’s toughest challenges, including cloud computing, AI, machine learning, and geospatial analytics, will help these early-stage participants accelerate their work. helps.

Exposure to potential partners, venture capital firms and investors interested in climate change solutions.

Product credits through the Google for Startups cloud program. Your first year of Google Cloud and Firebase usage is covered with up to $100,000 in credits, and an additional 20% cost for up to $100,000 in your second year1.

After 12 weeks, the program will culminate with Demo Day on June 1, 2023. See his website on Google for Startups for more details about the participants.

