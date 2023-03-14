To ship or not, headset edition





Monday, March 13, 2023

Patrick McGee and Tim Bradshaw report in the Financial Times under the heading Tim Cook Bets on Apples Mixed-Reality Headset to Secure His Legacy (archived link in case your FT login credentials don’t work):

The stakes are high for Cook. The headset will be Apple’s first new computing platform developed entirely under his leadership. The iPhone, iPad, and even the Watch were first conceived under his Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.

I say it’s unfair to put the Apple Watch in a column developed under Steve Jobs. While Jobs was still alive, Apple certainly could have been talking about a watch, but it wasn’t announced until three years after he died, the Apple Watch being his Tim Cook product. (In the early days of the Apple Watch, when the conventional wisdom was a strange fiasco, I recall many rumors claiming that the Apple Watch was proof that Apple couldn’t have come up with an all-new great product without Steve Jobs. Definitely a hit and a retcon to credit Jobs.)

Apple’s growth during Cook’s tenure has been impressive, with market capitalization increasing from about $350 billion in 2011 to about $2.4 trillion today. But while the company’s accessories division has grown into his $41 billion business with the launch of his two hit products, the Apple Watch in 2015 and AirPods a year later, the company is breaking new ground. It has been accused of repeating past ideas rather than pioneering them.

Apple doesn’t make great new products other than the great new products they make.

The timing of the launch has been a source of tension since the project began in early 2016, according to people familiar with Apple’s internal discussions. We wanted to ship version 1 of the product, a ski goggle-like headset that lets you watch, do interactive workouts, and chat with lifelike avatars via the revamped FaceTime.

But Apple’s renowned industrial design team has been patiently warning, wanting to hold off until a lighter version of the AR glasses is technically feasible. Most in the tech industry expect that to take several more years.

Cook has sided with operations chief Jeff Williams in deciding to push ahead with Apple’s debut this year, according to two people familiar with Apple’s decision-making, waiting for the technology to catch up to their vision. dismissed early objections from the designers of .

Just a few years ago, it would have been unthinkable to go against the will of Apple’s all-powerful design team. But since longtime leader Jony Ive left in 2019, Apple’s structure has been reorganized and designs now report back to Williams.

The design team was never omnipotent. Jony Ive, personally, was pretty much like that. But even I reported to Tim Cook and had occasional clashes on some accounts.

The FT reported here is certainly interesting, but it’s clearly incomplete, so I won’t read too much into it. It also seems somewhat misunderstood. MacRumorss’ summary can be found under the report heading. Apple CEO Tim Cook has ordered the headset to go on sale despite warnings that its designers weren’t ready. That’s not what the FT reports. The FT didn’t report that Apple’s design team didn’t think the mixed reality goggles were ready, but it did report that the design team had no desire to ship mixed reality goggles. . They’re not saying the design team advised us to wait until goggles were a little better, but rather that the design team advised us to wait until a completely different product, AR glasses, becomes viable. It is.

But more importantly, the FT’s report makes it sound as if the decision was simply between the industrial design team and Jeff Williams’ operations team. That’s not how Apple works. Mike Rockwell’s AR/VR team within Apple (more like a department than just a team of at least 1,000+ software and hardware engineers, designers and AR/VR content creators) and Greg Joswiaks His product marketing department is excluded from the FT’s reports. Rockwell has led Apple’s forays into AR and VR for his eight years. (He was my guest on a live onstage WWDC episode of The Talk Show five years before he was.) The company-wide debate over what AR/VR hardware Apple should ship and when it will consider it. It’s his opinion from everyone. most prominent. As I’ve long said about Apple’s product marketing, the effective word is product over marketing. The role Phil Schiller carved out, and the role he plays now Joswiak, doesn’t start when the product is finished and needs to be packaged and advertised. Marketing Apple products is deeply involved in all stages of product development, from conception through to every stage. (It was Schiller who came up with the idea for the iPod click his wheel, just to name a few.) Does Joz think this impending headset is the product Apple should ship? FT is silent.

This talks about the decision to greenlight the film and includes only the opinions of the studio executives (Cook and Williams in this case), for example only the special effects/camera team (in this case industrial design). Similar to Mention a screenwriter (product marketing), an actor (engineering), or a director (Rockwell?). Or it doesn’t matter if the design team is the actors and the engineers are the special effects/camera team. Importantly, filmmaking, product making, and platform building are highly interdisciplinary endeavors, and Apple’s internal culture is deeply collaborative across these disciplines. Apple’s industrial design team is unsurprisingly well-known inside and outside the company, and undeniably influential, but with a relatively small number of employees. He has at least 1,000 people working full-time on Apple’s upcoming mixed reality platform for years.

I’m not blaming the Financial Times here. Take up the sources of information available to you. It looks like they have sources from Apple’s tight-knit design team. (Or, more likely, from a former member of the team.) Apple’s design team doesn’t want to ship a mixed reality headset at all, and Apple wants to wait for full AR glasses tech. It’s fascinating, if true. At least a few years ahead. (Quality all-day AR glasses may be a decade or more away.) And it all fits with my intense curiosity about the product’s intended use cases.

However, the angle that Tim Cook is rushing to pursue the product doesn’t convince me. First, Cook could announce his resignation tomorrow and his legacy is gold. He led the company through the tragic and untimely death of Steve Jobs. The company’s market capitalization increased nearly tenfold under his leadership. He oversaw the construction and opening of his Apple Park. He not only maintained its position as the world’s most profitable hardware company, but turned Apple into a services giant. Product-wise, under his leadership, Apple launched the Apple Watch (the world’s most popular and profitable watch and fitness tracker) and AirPods (the world’s most popular and profitable augmented reality device). and overtook Intel as the premier silicon. design company in the world. It also doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere anytime soon. What’s more, even without the above string of accomplishments over the past decade, Tim Cook doesn’t seem ego-driven. He thinks Apple should launch a mixed reality headset this year because he thinks it’s in the company’s best interest to do so, not his legacy. And by who’s to give credit for what in this same article, Cook gives Apple his XR credit for his platform, even if he doesn’t launch three years after the first device was retired. should be recognized.

But for the sake of argument, let’s say Cook is preoccupied with thoughts about his legacy. You say John Scully, but you hear Newton. Launching a high-profile, expensive dud would do more harm to Cooks’ legacy than launching a successful headset. He can be honored for his accomplishments so far and will be remembered for decades as one of the greatest CEOs in not just the history of technology, but the history of business. In a way, his Apple under Cook is undefeated. But firing a Newton-like bust on your way out the door can leave an indelible stain on your previously impeccable record.

About sales

On another front, the FT reports:

Apple expects to sell only about 1 million headsets in the first 12 months, according to two people familiar with Apple’s plans, but that’s roughly the same as the first generation of iPhones and Apple Watches. This is less than the number sold in the following year.

At around $3,000, the complex device, which includes an array of cameras and a high-definition screen, is expected to cost three times as much as the Metas Quest Pro, which could limit its appeal. Even his $3 billion in annual revenue is only a small fraction of Apple’s nearly $400 billion in revenue last year.

A modest goal might give the impression that Apple expects a misfire. But Apple has a long history of starting slow when entering new product categories and dominating the market within a few years. People close to Apple say the company is gearing up to market new products, despite modest sales targets.

The FT shows great charts that iPhone, Apple Watch and especially iPod sales didn’t pick up momentum until the third or fourth generation products. But it is also worth comparing with the market as a whole. When Steve unveiled his first iPhone in January 2007, Jobs said Apple’s goal was to make him 1% of the global mobile phone market by the end of 2008. In 2018, Apple surpassed that goal.

What percentage of the global market will 1 million Apple headsets be? In a report just a few days ago, IDC estimated that a total of 8.8 million AR/VR headsets were sold worldwide in 2022. I’m here. NDP Group puts the number at 9.6 million. Therefore, in the first year he said that with 1 million headsets, Apple will soon have about 10% of the global market. That same NPD report pegs US (not global) revenue from headset sales for 2022 at $1.1 billion. If this really sells for $3,000 (I’m highly skeptical of that price, but the Financial Times repeats it), Apple will only sell about 400,000 units in the US, and the US headset Get a majority share of sales. 1 million total units and his $3 billion revenue could give Apple the majority of the world’s revenue. Definitely modest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://daringfireball.net/2023/03/to_ship_or_not_to_ship_headset_edition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos