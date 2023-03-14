SXSW: Bank failure? Which bank went bankrupt?





Attendees gather at the Austin Convention Center during the South by Southwest Film and Interactive Festival on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) | AP

Austin, Texas A sign of the times in the tech world: In one calendar year, DFD has now covered two conferences where high-profile speakers have canceled appearances due to financial catastrophe.

The first was Terra/Luna mogul Do Kwon, who abruptly canceled his talk at last year’s Web3 conference. Rochelle Stewart, an executive at Silicon Valley Bank, attended her mentoring session on entrepreneurship and business development (link now raises a 404 error) at her SXSW in Austin on Monday. was not (SXSW did not respond to a request for comment on the panel in time for publication.)

This is understandable, given that the bank crash over the weekend is the biggest US financial disaster since the 2008 crisis.

The Silicon Valley Bank story may seem like a purely financial one at first. An update from the 2008 Uber foreverything startup era. But that update is why it’s the bigger one. This is a reminder that the vast ecosystem of startups working on blockchain, AI, and virtual reality technologies (among other things) is not driven solely by sheer intelligence and ambition. A large amount of capital is required.

Growth in this sense is highly dependent on the willingness of venture capitalists to make large amounts of investment capital available on relatively cheap terms.

Hmmm…the rate went up. Banks (actually he had two) cracked. And now, in certain tech industries, it’s become as harsh an adjective as someone saying it’s a low-interest-rate phenomenon.

Then it’s time to do the math, right? Well, not exactly. When the festivities kicked off in the last few days, you might not have known that all was well as you strolled through the sunny Texas capital. After all, macroeconomics aside, there’s still a lot to get excited about. A breakthrough in VR technology. The never-ending struggle to improve self-driving cars.

And there’s an inherent bubble-like quality to such a big meeting, where the whole week is meant to act as a kind of temporary escapism. (Oh yeah, the music is pretty good too.)

Jesse Damiani, Arts and Culture Advisor at Protocol Labs, who gave a presentation at Simulating the Future this morning, said I definitely brought it up with people, and it was kind of crazy. It ends there.

In other words, the existential panic circulated on Twitter by certain high-profile VCs is rarely included in the biggest face-to-face conversations of the year about emerging technologies.

So what are they actually worried about? Much of the technical conversation at SXSW so far has focused on how regulators, competitors, artists and society are coping with the rise of generative AI: the meteorite impact.

This morning, Jerome Pesenti, former VP of AI at Metas, shared his take on how regulators are (or should be) dealing with the dizzying pace of development.

Ideally, we should get super-baseline regulation, but this is never done fast enough. Then try to tighten the regulations. Who is your MVP? [minimum viable product] regulations? It really helps.

On Sunday afternoon, Dave Rogenmoser, CEO of generative AI startup Jasper, met with venture capitalist Sameer Dholakia on ChatGPT about starting a company in the explosive generative AI industry and as a competitor for his own product. was suddenly ubiquitous, happily talking about how he wasn’t sweating. .

People want me to face this big existential crisis, but I’ve only learned to roll with punches, Rogen Moser said.

The metaverse is still alive and well at this year’s SXSW, good enough for a technology that overlaps so heavily with the cutting edge of popular culture that SXSW was founded on. (More on that tomorrow.) Damiani and Ria Zaidi, executive directors of a future-focused consultancy (and advisors to the Canadian and Finnish governments), run experiments such as simulating the future or creating synthetic foods. presented a claim to in virtual reality to inspire progress in the real world.

People get really excited when you don’t use the word metaverse and show them real-life examples, Zaidi said. And at his SXSW this year, there are plenty of examples of these uses. Live performance in Metaverse to an immersive documentary on Ukrainian cultural preservation.

Still, while the overall good vibes of techno-optimism still prevail this week, Damiani said the era of bottomless pockets and Silicon Valley-style luxury may be waning in the startup world. I recognized a creeping realization.

Damiani said the proverbial bill is due. The last decade has been basically no patience and no silence… My sense is that the Silicon Valley Bank moment was a kind of shot, not so much as if the FDIC didn’t intervene to guarantee deposits. As, it will have a chilling effect. Otherwise, across the bow of the blue-sky, big-vision type founders with Metaverse ideas.

LR Speakers: Dr. Amit Elazari JSD, Head of Cybersecurity Policy at Intel, Lecturer at UC Berkeley and Reichmann Universities, Alexandra van Huffelen, Netherlands Minister for Digitalization, Florian Feltes, Zortify, CEO and Co-Founder, Cilia Kanellopoulos , Innovation Lab Lead, Mazars UK | Politico/Derek Robertson

The European Union has a serious presence in Austin this year, with days of programming exploring the role of the bloc in global innovation.

One panel on Sunday was aptly titled ‘Where has the innovation gone?’ and featured a group of researchers and entrepreneurs and Alexandra van Huffelen, the Netherlands’ Minister of State for Digitalisation. Van Huffelen and panelists discussed how the EU can strike the right balance between maintaining its position as the world’s leading technology regulator and the goal of becoming more competitive with the US and China. We debated whether we could.

The commission’s sole regulator, van Huffelen, cites a huge Dutch child welfare scandal stemming from the misuse of AI systems, and is convinced the government will inevitably need to move first. said there is.

AI is not harmless. It can be very harmful, van Huffelen said. I need to make sure the regulation already exists.Yes I was checking what’s there [in the tech industry] There are still things that work, but the idea of ​​no regulation is not an option.

A Silicon Valley Bank sign is seen through raindrops on a window in Santa Clara, California, Friday, March 10, 2023.Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

All right, I want more Silicon Valley Banks today.

what actually happened? In TODAY’S MORNING HIS MONEY POLITICO, Sam Sutton surveys the landscape the same way Washington does, and in America he seeks to sift through the remains of the old-fashioned bank run that brought down the 16th largest bank.

The Treasury Department and other regulators stepped up last night to ensure all depositors can access their money at the start of today’s banking hours. But now it’s about how banks got there in the first place and what House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry called the first Twitter-fueled bank run, a call to depositors and markets. The focus is primarily on psychological impact.

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Massachusetts) told MM that regulators acted quickly and decisively and did the best job they could under the circumstances, but tensions remain.

Sam points out that the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Capital Corporation and Signature Bank have caused new stresses in the industry, pouring billions into cryptocurrency trading, according to a Bloomberg report. there is at risk.

