Google fixes nearly 50 bugs in latest March Pixel Update





Google’s March Pixel update arrived a week later than usual, but as expected, it packed a ton of bug fixes and improvements. This is a quarterly update (QPR2) and has been tested for months, so it’s bigger than a traditional monthly security patch.

Google shared the full list of bug fixes on the Pixel phone community forums, but it’s actually quite long. There are nearly 50 fixes and improvements related to battery and charging, biometrics, camera, display, user interface, and more.

The full list is right below, but some of the items that stand out are wireless charging stability, camera performance, Android Auto over Bluetooth, touch responsiveness, adaptive brightness response speed, network stability, and Basically all the fixes/improvements listed in the UI section.

If you own a Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro, many of these changes will positively affect your phone. .

Google March Pixel Update (QPR2) fixes and improvements

app

Fixed an issue where the Live Translate feature frequently requested translations in certain apps*[1]

Fixed an issue where the display would sometimes stay on when certain app activities were active fix the problem

battery charging

Fixed an issue that could cause app-specific battery limit settings to reset after a software update Fixed an issue that could prevent Battery Share from charging certain devices or accessories*[2]

General improvements in charging, battery usage, or performance under certain conditions*[1]

General improvements to wireless charging stability or performance under certain conditions*[2]

biometric authentication

Additional improvements to fingerprint recognition and response in certain situations*[1]

bluetooth

Fixed an issue where Android Auto would sometimes fail to connect wirelessly with certain vehicle head units Improved connection stability with certain Bluetooth LE headsets or accessories

camera

General improvements to camera stability and performance under certain conditions*[1]

Improved color accuracy or exposure levels when using the front camera under certain conditions*[3]

display and graphics

Fixed an issue that could cause display flickering and artifacts in certain apps and conditions*[1]

Fixed occasional choppy or playback errors with certain media apps or content*[1]

Fixed an issue where video previews would sometimes flicker in certain apps*[1]

Framework

Fixed an issue where the keyboard may not be displayed in certain apps and conditions

sensor

Additional adjustment of haptic strength and response under certain conditions*[4]

General improvement of adaptive luminance response under certain conditions

system

Fixed device bootloader not unlocking in certain circumstances*[4]

Fixed an issue where devices were unable to boot Android under certain conditions*[4]

General improvements to system stability and performance under certain conditions Updated kernel to 4.14.295*[5]4.19.261*[6]5.10.149*[1]

phone

General improvements to network connection stability and performance under certain conditions

touch

General improvements to touch response and performance under certain conditions *[3]

User interface

Fixed an issue where certain search results on devices would launch work profile apps Fixed an issue where certain text entries in battery usage settings would overlap each other while scrolling Home screen UI would appear blurry in certain circumstances Fixed an issue Fixed an issue that caused a lag or delay when switching between apps while using a third-party launcher app Fixed an issue where inner launcher icons would sometimes appear clipped after closing a folder Search bar Fixed an issue where input text would sometimes overlap inside Media Players Fixed an issue where notifications could sometimes appear cut off or cropped Navigation UI could sometimes appear over the Assistant interface Fixed some issues Fixed an issue where the notification drawer could sometimes appear empty or blank Fixed an issue where the overview screen panel would sometimes appear above the home screen Fixed an issue where the quick menu could occur Settings tile active when not pulled down Fixed i unlock screen sometimes overlapping notifications, home screen, or other UI elements Silent mode icon hidden or displayed in status bar Fixed an issue where the size of app icons would sometimes not scale correctly when changing the display size Fixed an issue that prevented haptic feedback when navigating the notification drawer in situations General performance improvements for certain UI transitions and animations Improved behavior of home screen icons when switching between different grid sizes Identified improvements Status bar layout and response in device orientation

Wifi

General improvements to Wi-Fi network connection stability and performance under certain conditions Improved connection stability with certain Wi-Fi 6E enabled routers or networks*[1]

—————————————————————

Device applicability

Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise noted below.

*[1] Included in Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

*[2] Included in Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

*[3] Included in Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro

*[4] Built into the Pixel 6a

*[5] Built into the Pixel 4a

*[6] Included in Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a (5G)

