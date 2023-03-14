Cowless milk and cheese?High-tech fermentation process that mimics natural dairy products





Formulated dairy products are the latest innovation in the food sector and do not require cows.

Life has changed for some when plant-based dairy alternatives like almond milk and sunflower butter hit the shelves. Experts estimate that about 68% of the world’s population has some type of lactose intolerance.

But for those who love dairy but prefer not to use animals, science and technology are combined. Animal-free dairy products are made from microflora, tiny microorganisms. Scientists at one food tech company, Perfect Day, have given the exact DNA sequence to the microbiome of an animal-free dairy product. This serves as a blueprint for how to make a cow’s whey his protein, which is what makes milk flavored, whipped and swirled. like milk.

According to Perfect Day, one of the first companies to market lab-grown dairy products, they put their microflora in a tank filled with a broth made of water, nutrients and sugar. And they have the blueprint so when our microbiome ferments the broth, it makes pure animal protein without touching the animal.

The company says the protein is separated from its microflora, filtered, purified and finally dried. It’s a very pure protein powder, just like the classics.

Perfect Day has partnered with Mars, Nestle, Starbucks, Greaters and others to provide animal-free milk protein in their products.

The company says this innovative method of making dairy is superior for reasons other than taste, and that the process benefits the environment.

However, the International Dairy Association opposes companies using the term dairy to describe products made without the involvement of animals. told the post: “Our position is that the (Food and Drug Administration) should develop a uniform and mandated disclosure approach for this technology to ensure that the labeling is truthful and not misleading to consumers.

Reduction of greenhouse effect

According to the (United Nations) Food and Agriculture Organization, CarbonBrief, a UK-based website focused on climate science, climate policy and energy policy, found that meat and dairy products account for around 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. I am reporting. The group said beef and dairy production were the main agricultural sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

The popularity of cheese continues to grow. According to the Mintels Future of Cheese 2022 report, demand for cheese has increased by 19% since 2017, and plant-based cheese has not significantly reduced its numbers.

According to The Washington Post, despite the widespread acceptance of soy, oat and almond milk, U.S. consumers, even vegan consumers, continue to be overwhelmed by plant-based cheese options. are made of starches and oils and often lack the flavor and texture (no gooey strings and not enough bounce) of real cheese. And cheese is especially bad for the environment than liquid cheese. It takes 10 pounds (or about 5 quarts) of milk to make 1 pound of cheese. The World Economic Forum and a number of scientific reports suggest that cheese produces he third highest emissions in agriculture after beef and lamb.

Ryan Pandia, CEO of Perfect Day, says his animal-free dairy journey began when he ate a bagel with vegan cream cheese and was fed up with the flavor and texture. I’m here.

What’s the big deal about this? Many dairy alternatives aren’t made from food, he said.

He studied fermentation processes that have been used for many years, such as the production of kombucha.

Instead of using 22nd century technology to produce meat, they were using 20th century technology to produce dairy protein, Pandya said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/2023/3/13/23637564/is-cowless-milk-and-cheese-easier-on-environment-with-real-milk-taste

