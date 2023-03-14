Whether it’s the famous Silicon Valley Bank, Meta, or Google, your job is not safe.





The economy has become too unstable and workers are no longer safe.

The economy has become too unstable and workers are no longer safe. The pace of good times and bad times has accelerated, leaving workers at a loss and confused. Only a year or so ago, everything seemed to be going well for him. Record inflation, high interest rates, and skyrocketing costs eat into everyone’s paycheck. White-collar jobs seemed ubiquitous, but now it’s getting harder to switch jobs. In the tech sector alone, in his first two-and-a-half months of 2023, he laid off nearly 130,000 workers.

Americans are battling fear, uncertainty, and destruction. Constant change seems to be the new normal in the near future. There is no guarantee of employment, even if you work for such prominent companies as Silicon Valley Bank, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, etc., which were once highly regarded. In reality, this new economy is harsh, cold and unforgiving. You must take responsibility for your career and create your own destiny. We cannot rely solely on the company’s generosity.

After years of serving and pampering tech workers, tech companies are implementing cost-cutting initiatives. The change in tone is voiced by venture capitalist Keith Rabois, general partner of Founders Fund, known for its big wins in early-stage investment rounds with investments in PayPal, LinkedIn, and Square.” And too many people were hired as vanity indicators to help managers build their egos and fiefdoms.

Silicon Valley Bank closed

On Thursday, SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, experienced a bank run as depositors rushed to withdraw $42 billion from their accounts, leading to the largest US bank failure since the financial crisis. The lender was best known for serving an innovative economic environment. According to its website, about 50% of U.S. venture-backed technology and life sciences companies utilize his SVB.

VC and tech depositors held multi-million dollar accounts. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the US government agency responsible for insuring deposits, only covers up to $250,000. Over 90% of his money held by the SVB was above what the FDIC would cover. Startup founders were worried about how they would meet their salaries. If funds were tight, businesses would not have the assets to pay for them, which could have caused large job losses.

Depositors holding funds in SVB, Signature Bank, First Republic and other smaller or regional banks spent the weekend worrying about losing their funds. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen initially said she was not going to bail out SVB or other similarly-strapped banks, so it was a roller coaster ride for her. Venture firm David Sacks and others have lodged strong protests, arguing that it would be unfair for customers to be wiped millions of dollars due to poor decisions made by SVB’s management. Eventually, Yellen, the Federal Reserve, and others in the Biden administration made sure depositors were back on track and had access to their money on Monday.

Lessons learned from recent disasters

One of the lessons I’ve learned from the extreme swing of the pendulum is that you can’t be complacent about the status quo and you should always be vigilant about your job and career. The big resignation, quit quietly and act your wages times are behind us no room for Bear Minimum Mondays and tryless his Tuesdays. The new normal is akin to FUD Fear, Uncertainty and Doom.

It may sound dramatic, but this is meant to be a new reality check. If you have a job, hold it tight and make it your irreplaceable self. At the same time, you should ease your career by creating a plan of action in case something terrible happens at your current company. Layoffs, hiring freezes and an onslaught of job openings have canceled calls to action instead of waiting for the ax to drop. Keep looking for new opportunities. Update rsum. Stay in touch with recruiters. Seek help and advice from mentors, sponsors, career coaches, and trusted friends and family. Keep learning new skills as the economy constantly changes and evolves. You won’t be left behind. If you haven’t started yet, build a network of like-minded people. These are the ones you should rely on for job leads and referrals of new opportunities.If you have the time and energy, find a way to have multiple streams of income in addition to your job.

Think about what has happened over the past three years. We slowly emerged from the global pandemic, reeling from the depths of despair. For some time, the U.S. economy has experienced a booming period. After laying off millions during the dark early days of the pandemic, the U.S. economy experienced a job boom with record-low unemployment.Now Americans are facing tough times again

layoffs and stress

Finding a white collar job will be harder than it is now. Blue collar and frontline jobs are seeing more growth. But a white-collar recession is brewing as thousands of tech, Wall Street, real estate, media, and other interest rate-sensitive sectors collectively laid off hundreds of thousands of college-educated office workers.

The market for these professionals is slowing, according to data from LinkedIn’s State of the Labor Market. Hiring at LinkedIn fell 23% year-on-year in the US in January, according to a report conducted by the professional social network.

Data shows a spike in the number of posts by members on LinkedIn that mention the terms layoffs and layoffs. Posts about open to work increased by almost 20%.These indicators reflect a cooling in the labor market beyond continued layoff announcements from industries that have seen massive overhiring during the pandemic.

Job seekers no longer have the luxury of picking and choosing from a vast array of opportunities. Changing roles could mean you’re the last hired and the first fired when things go wrong. As a result, people are working harder and longer hours, especially since inflation and rising interest rates are increasing the cost of everything. Losing your job can be financial hardship.

Many Americans are financially squeezed and have to care for children and young people while supporting aging parents. As life expectancy continues to rise and many young people grapple with financial independence, she is now called the sandwich generation, according to a Pew Research Center study. The sandwich generation consists of adults whose parents are 65 or older and are either raising minors or supporting adult children.

working weekend

People are working more hours on weekends, according to a report from workplace software company ActivTrak. In the beleaguered tech sector, the constant layoff announcements rocked him, and his time spent on Saturdays and Sundays surged by as much as 31%. Job cuts are also impacting media company employees, with research showing that employees spend an average of 53% more time on weekends.

Research shows that the additional working hours are mainly due to layoffs, as a result of which remaining workers have to take on the workload of laid-off workers.

According to the American Psychological Association, a stressful workplace causes a variety of health problems, including headaches, stomachaches, sleep disturbances, tantrums, verbal abuse, and poor concentration. Constant stress causes anxiety, insomnia, high blood pressure and weakens the immune system. A person in this situation may turn to drugs or alcohol to exacerbate the situation.

here is what you are dealing with

A new policy will make it more difficult for Google employees to advance within the organization. Google has offered employees promotions to senior levels compared to last year, “to ensure that the number of Googlers in senior and leadership roles increases in proportion to the company’s growth.” We have notified our employees that we will be reducing the number of people

With so few promotions available, tech companies are actually pitting people against each other. The new program has dealt a new blow to its employees shortly after the search giant cold-heartedly laid off 12,000 of him via email.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pointed to the proliferation of managers within his company, claiming it is creating unnecessary bloat and skyrocketing costs. Meta is making 2023 his year of efficiency, according to the Verge report.

Zuckerberg pointed out inefficiencies within large social media platforms. This is happening with other large tech companies as well. I don’t think we need a management structure where managers just manage managers, manage managers, manage managers, and manage the people running them. the work.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Zuckerberg is reportedly carrying out a second round of layoffs, matching last year’s layoffs, in the shadow of the Silicon Valley implosion. Every time a company, including his company, announces major layoffs, the company’s stock price soars.

