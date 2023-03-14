University of Arizona Innovation Center Generates $35.3 Million in Economic Output





Tech Park Arizona

today

Choong-Hwan Ryu, director of research at uPetsia, a University of Arizona startup focused on improving breathing in dogs, does his research at the UArizona Center for Innovation in Oro Valley. Here, startups navigate through a 27-item roadmap program using shared bioscience labs and shared equipment.

The University of Arizona Innovation Center will generate an economic output of $35.3 million in 2021, according to a new analysis of the center’s impact.

The UArizona Center for Innovation (UACI), part of Tech Parks Arizona, is a network of business incubators that help bring ideas to market for science and technology startups in Southern Arizona and around the world.

“The University of Arizona Innovation Center is an integral part of our strong innovation ecosystem. We transform university research into impact by guiding startups in moving ideas from concept to market. It is an example of our land grant mission and culture of service in action to create support and results not only for our entire university, but our entire community, state and globally.”

A recent economic analysis, conducted in collaboration with Rounds Consulting Group, a public policy and economic advisory firm, is the first to document the economic impact of UACI. The first analysis serves as a baseline for future economic impact reporting.

Economic output of $35.3 million includes the direct and indirect impact of operating multiple incubator outposts and entrepreneurs participating in the UACI program. The direct impact of start-up activity creates additional indirect impacts as companies buy services and products from local suppliers, hire talent and spend money in the community.

Carol Stewart, vice president of Tech Parks Arizona, said: “Economical gardening grows local businesses, and economic impact grows exponentially over time. We are beginning to see the results of her UACI sophisticated approach to helping startups. By the way.”

The report also shows that UACI startups contributed $2 million to state and local taxes in 2021. UACI-programmed startups also helped create 441 jobs. This includes 182 full-time equivalent jobs in the form of individual entrepreneurs, start-up employees and contractors. Directly supported by the incubator.

The report also found that nearly 46% of UACI startups are involved in innovation that originated from UArisona alumni, graduate students, or university research. UACI Business often offers UA Arizona students experiential learning internship opportunities as well as post-graduation jobs to help them retain their talent in Southern Arizona, he said. Mr Stewart said.

The economic analysis provides a snapshot based on data from 52 startups registered with UACI in two different locations in 2021. UACI currently has 81 startups in three locations.

The report also highlights UACI’s focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. 62% of UACI startups are minority-owned companies and 26% of all UACI startups are women-founded. Nationally, only 6% of incubator companies are run by women.

The economic analysis takes place during the 20th anniversary of UACI. Since its inception, UACI has provided workshops, educational training and pitch preparation assistance to over 1,000 entrepreneurs. The Center directly supports a total of 235 startups through programming and resources that help them move their ideas from concept to market. Analysis shows that startups have accumulated $105.8 million in capital investment funds as a result of the support provided by UACI.

