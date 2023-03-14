Google’s first Pixel feature drop in 2023 is official.this is the new one





Google announced on Monday that the first Pixel feature drop of 2023 has begun rolling out to Pixel phones and Pixel Watch.

Google’s Pixel phone line has benefited the most from feature drops, with Android makers bringing some features to older Pixel models that were exclusive to newer Pixel models. For example, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. speeds up just like the low-light camera mode in Pixel 7’s Nightscape mode.

Google has already announced that it will extend the Magic Eraser feature, which can be used to remove unwanted objects and people from photos, to Google One subscribers, regardless of which phone they’re using. Part of that same announcement was that Google was making Magic Eraser available to all Pixel users, with or without a One subscription.

The Direct My Call feature, which helps you navigate your phone tree when calling toll-free numbers, is now available on Pixel 4a and later. Also, timers set on Pixel devices will now appear on all Pixel devices. For example, if you set a timer on your Nest Hub, it will also appear on your Pixel phone.

Plus, the latest Pixel update includes Health Connect, Google’s app that helps you manage your personal data in compatible health and fitness apps. Previously, the app was in beta and had to be downloaded separately.

The feature removal is part of Google’s March Pixel update, so to access the new features, you’ll need to download and install the latest system update and update your app on the Play Store.

Technically, the Pixel Watch update including fall detection began rolling out at the end of February. However, Google is considering that update as part of a broader removal of features across the Pixel hardware line. Pixel Watch’s fall detection feature monitors hard falls and asks if you’re okay when a fall is detected. If there is no answer or you need help, the watch will call emergency services.

To access fall detection, open the Settings app on the Pixel Watch itself and tap[システム]>[システムの更新]and make sure your Pixel Watch is up to date. Your watch must be connected to the charger to complete the update. Additionally, you should ensure that all apps installed on your watch are updated. To do this, open the Play Store app on your watch and manage your apps.

While not among the feature additions, Google’s high-end wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro, recently added spatial audio, a feature that adds movement and depth to audio, such as when watching movies and TV shows. We have received a firmware update to enable. Or listening to compatible songs.

The update began rolling out in early March to Pixel Bud Pro owners with Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 phones. Spatial audio and head tracking require Buds Pro to be updated to firmware version 4.3.

