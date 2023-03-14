CGTNHigh-quality development requires greater autonomy and strength in science and technology





BEIJING, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative, collaborative, green and open development, and quality development that requires development for all, will be the year of 2023. It was one of the buzzwords in the two sessions in China that formulated development priorities. Second largest economy in the world.

During the session, President Xi Jinping, who is present in deliberations with representatives of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the Jiangsu delegation, stressed the importance of pursuing high-quality development, which will help China modernize. He said it was a “high priority” issue in the effort. The President pointed out that accelerating efforts to achieve scientific and technological independence and strength is the path the country must take to promote quality development.

China will achieve greater independence and strength in science and technology, promote industrial transformation and sophistication, promote coordinated urban-rural and regional development, and pursue green and low-carbon economic and social development. Xi reiterated at the closing ceremony that efforts should be made to promote of the first session of the 14th NPC on Monday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also pledged to devote efforts to promoting high-quality development. pointed out to proceed.

In recent years, China has made progress in increasing R&D spending, expanding clean energy production, and cultivating growth poles through regional development strategies. We also see progress in other areas that pursue

Scientific and technological innovation underpins China’s high-quality development

President Xi Jinping, who visited Jiangsu province as early as 2014, emphasized the role of innovation in economic development and said China must rely on innovation to achieve continuous and healthy economic development.

story continues

According to the 2023 government work report, China has fully implemented the innovation-driven development strategy in the past five years, improving and upgrading its industrial structure.

According to the report, China continues to promote the development of the real economy through innovation and cultivate new engines of growth. The leading role of technological innovation has been strengthened, he said, adding that China has launched many major scientific and technological innovation projects and stepped up its efforts to ensure breakthroughs in core technologies in key areas.

Pursuing quality development, China also focuses on technological innovation as a major driver of growth. In 2022, China spent her 3.9 trillion yuan ($449 billion) on research and development, a record high. This is a year-on-year increase of 10.4%, which can be attributed to accelerated national efforts to strengthen innovation capacity for more breakthroughs.

China’s Global Innovation Index ranking jumped from 34th in 2012 to 11th last year. The economy will expand at an average annual pace of 6.6% from 2013 to 2021, contributing more than 30% to global economic growth.

China will make science, technology and innovation a global public good

While consolidating its strengths in science and technology, China is also committed to sharing its technology with partners around the world and working together to improve global science and technology governance.

Boasting the world’s longest and most widely used high-speed rail network, China has helped multiple countries build and upgrade rail transport with its advanced rail technology. World Bank South Asia Vice President Martin Reiser said China’s rail technology will bring urban development, tourism and regional economic growth.

Take the landmark Belt and Road project, the China-Laos Railway, for example. Since operations began in December 2021, landlocked Laos has become a landlocked hub for Southeast Asia. The Lao section of the railway has created over 110,000 local jobs.

Through multilateral mechanisms such as the Belt and Road Initiative and regional comprehensive economic partnerships, China’s scientific and technological achievements have brought new options and growth momentum in 5G communications, biomedical and many other fields.

China’s Beidou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) is another example of China’s products, technologies, and services that are used in more than 120 countries and regions.

According to the white paper “China’s Beidou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era” published in November 2022, China will set up overseas BDS application and industrialization promotion centers to build a solid foundation for the satellite navigation industry. do my best.

China has stepped up cooperation with regional organizations such as ASEAN, the African Union, the Arab League, and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, releasing BDS-based solutions in the fields of smart cities, public security, and precision agriculture. Digital transportation and disaster prevention and mitigation being piloted in Asia, Africa and Latin America, according to the white paper.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-03-13/Speeding-up-self-reliance-in-sci-tech-a-path-to-high-quality-development-1i8T09vixbi/index.html

Sision

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtngreater-self-reliance-strength-in-sci-tech-a-must-for-high-quality-development-301770968.html

SourceCGTN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/cgtn-greater-self-reliance-strength-032900873.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos