Google’s John Mueller shares tips for simplifying site structure





Before you change the structure of your website, you should consider the impact on search rankings and user experience.

Google Search Advocate John Mueller recently shared valuable advice on this subject in a Reddit thread.

With his recommendations, you can learn how to simplify your website structure without affecting your SEO.

Read on for Mueller’s advice and how it can help you reach your website simplicity goals.

Deleting Subdirectories – Good Idea or Bad Idea?

A Reddit user asked about removing the /fr and /de subdirectories to streamline the site structure.

Instead, direct all European traffic to the /eu subdirectory.

They ask if it’s a good idea or a bad idea and ask for information about its impact on SEO and rankings.

Müller’s recommendation

Mueller doesn’t recommend deprecating subdirectories and moving everything to /eu.

Instead, it suggests moving “/” (en-us) to the “/us” folder. This allows the parts to be separated more precisely. Thus, all “/” are American, “/fr/*” are all French, and so on.

Additionally, it’s a good practice to add hreflang to all pages, not just sections.

“My recommendation is not to change /de and /fr to /eu/de or /eu/fr. If anything, you might consider moving “/” (en-us) to the “/us” folder. That way the parts are more clearly separated (“/us/” for all US, “/fr/*” for all French, etc.). This makes tracking a bit easier and makes sections easier for search engines to understand (moving /fr to /eu/fr makes sections even harder to understand).

Also, since hreflang is per page, you will have to do this for every page. You mentioned it as a section, but you’re probably already doing it right, so this is just for completeness. Visitors from different countries) and at least consider adding there. I hope you are enjoying it. “

Importance of X-Defaults

Mueller emphasizes the importance of x-default, especially when doing geo-IP redirects.

His advice is to make sure your root homepage redirects to the right version and that’s specified as the x-default for your set of homepages.

If you don’t do this, Google may see your root homepage as a separate page from the rest.

Setting the root homepage as x-default works around this issue and allows Google to show it as the default for a specific country.

“And…if you do this to automatically redirect ‘/’ (root homepage only) to the appropriate version, you need to make sure it is specified as the x-default for the set of homepages. there is. Otherwise, “/” will appear to Google as a separate page from the others.

(edited to elaborate on just the last part of it… – this is especially if you have /us in the US and do geo-IP redirection, which is generally not recommended)

For US users, if ‘/’ (that page only) redirects to ‘/us’, and if /us has a hreflang and /us has /fr with an x-default assigned to it, Google will say ‘ /” is recognized as: If it’s an English page, /us, /fr will also be recognized as separate pages and will show both “/” and “/(any other)” in the search results. You can get around this by setting “/” as x-. By default (even when redirected) Google shows “/” as the default. “/us” for the United States and “/fr” for France.

This also means that you cannot use “/eu” as x-default (there can be only one #highlander #xdefault), but you can still specify it as hreflang for many common countries Yes (specifying multiple countries per URL). So in the end, ‘/’ = x-default, ‘/us’ for the United States, ‘/fr’ for France, ‘/eu’ for many countries, and ‘/’ redirects to the best version. increase. .

All this applies to the homepage only. It does not apply to other pages of the site. This is very complex and difficult to manage, probably because it is the page with the most search impressions. “

Georedirection details

Regarding geographic redirects, Mueller recommends using them only on the main homepage of your website and not on other pages.

This simplifies the process for users to enter a domain name to find the one closest to their location, allowing them to click another country to access that version of the website.

There are alternative options to geo-redirection, such as dynamically changing the home page language, but this can add complexity to your website.

Another option is to use the country picker on the home page, but this can have a negative impact on usability, especially when there are many countries to choose from.

In summary

If you want to simplify the structure of your website, we recommend that you do not simplify by moving subdirectories.

In this case, the website owner wants to shift /de and /fr to /eu/de or /eu/fr.

Instead, Mueller suggests moving “/*” (en-us) to the “/us” folder, adding an hreflang to every page, and specifying the root homepage as the x-default for a set of homepages. I said it should be considered.

why?

This avoids confusion among search engines and makes it easier to understand different sections of the website.

Featured Image: GoodStudio/Shutterstock

Source: Reddit

