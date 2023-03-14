Overhired staff at Meta and Google are ‘doing nothing’





The CEO of C3.ai said that Google and Meta are overhiring and underserving their employees. Thomas Siebel, who joked that if you want to work remotely “in your pajamas,” should work at Facebook, he is one of several executives who have raised concerns about remote work. Loading Something is loading.

Billionaire tech CEO Thomas Siebel says the “madness” has finally left the market when it comes to overhiring at companies like Meta and Google.

Siebel told an insider that “all this matter has to be cleaned up” and said it was “strange” that Google and Meta hired employees when “there were no jobs for these people.” rice field.

“They weren’t really working from home,” said Siebel, who runs enterprise AI company C3.ai and has a net worth of $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Companies such as Meta and Google continued to hire heavily during the pandemic, but in recent months companies have laid off tens of thousands of workers amid recession fears.

Siebel says his software company, which has about 1,000 staff, takes a more cautious approach to hiring new employees. According to him, C3.ai puts candidates through a highly competitive interview process and filters potential hires by their fit with the company’s passionate culture. The company hired only 300 of his employees out of about 4,000 interviewees last year, he said.

“I’m not saying we have a great work ethic, but we do have people who like working together in teams, reading books, and tackling really hard problems,” says Siebel. says Mr. Said.

“If that’s who we are and you’re that kind of person, you’ll love it at C3,” he added. work at

The billionaire joked that his company has enacted a “voluntary” office work policy for 2021.

“You are either voluntarily at your desk or voluntarily working elsewhere,” Siebel said, referring to his company’s firm return-to-work mandate.

He said the picture was taken at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, when C3.ai’s parking lot was full and effectively parked in the parking lot of a tech company he declined to name. He blamed Google by showing him a photo showing the Sky. Using Google Maps, the Insider was able to identify a nearby parking lot that belonged to him at one of his Google offices in California.

Spokespeople for Meta and Google did not respond to requests for comment before the publication.

On Saturday, former Meta employee Britney Levy said on TikTok that she was “placed in a group of non-working individuals” before being laid off earlier this year.

“I had to fight to find a job,” Levy said. “It was a very strange environment, and it seemed like Meta was hiring us, so other companies couldn’t hire us and were hoarding us like Pokemon cards. ”

Siebel isn’t the first executive to voice concern that tech workers aren’t doing enough. Earlier this month, PayPal Mafia’s Keith Rabois said Google and Meta were hiring thousands of staff to do “fake jobs.”

Last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warned that remote work was fueling “productivity paranoia” among managers.

“Leaders think their employees are unproductive, but they think their employees are productive and often even feel burnt out,” says Nadella.

The New York Times reported in August that companies are increasingly turning to measures to monitor their employees in an office environment increasingly focused on remote and hybrid work environments. This publication details multiple methods companies have employed to measure worker productivity. From tracking mouse clicks and keystrokes to having staff members take random pictures to make sure employees are at their computers.

