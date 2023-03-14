Rihanna Tops Google’s 10 Most Searched Oscars Red Carpet 2023 Looks – WWD





Google has revealed the most searched red carpet looks for the 2023 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Among the top 10 lists are stars known for their distinctive style, such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Angela Bassett. I participated in an outside ensemble.

Here are the top 10 most searched red carpet looks for the 2023 Academy Awards.

Rihanna Rihanna Gilbert Flores for Variety

Rihanna arrived at the highly-anticipated awards in an edgy ensemble in a bondage-inspired Alaïa dress after her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance with rapper A$AP Rocky Rihanna took to the awards stage to perform “Lift Me Up,” a single from the Academy Award-nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. , a messy updo, cocktail rings, and custom-made Giuseppe Zanotti heels to pair her look. .

Ariana DeBose Ariana DeBose Gilbert Flores for Variety

Ariana DeBose, one of the presenters at the awards ceremony, wore a custom Atelier Versace gown. It features geometric-inspired sparkly details, a plunging neckline, sheer sleeves and a dramatic side train. DeBose won an Oscar in 2022 for her performance in “West Side Story,” so she’s no stranger to the awards season.

Mindy Kaling Mindy Kaling Gilbert Flores for Variety

For the occasion, Karin wore a white Vera Wang gown with sheer panel inserts on the bodice and cut-out detailing on the shoulders. It won the Score Prize, which eventually went to the composer Volker Bertelmann.

Jessica Chastain Jessica Chastain Gilbert Flores of Variety

Chastain opted for a romantic look for the awards, wearing a custom Gucci gown with a silver base and black peek-a-boo features on her plunging neckline. has Old Hollywood style curls and dramatic side parts. The actress won her first Oscar in 2022 for portraying famed televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in her movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga Gilbert Flores for Variety

At the awards ceremony, Lady Gaga referenced Versace’s latest fall ready-to-wear collection. The singer and actress, who was nominated for Best Original Song for her track “Hold My Hand,” wore the brand’s low-rise skirt and sheer corset gown.

Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone Getty Images

The Indian actress stunned on the red carpet in an all-black gown with a Louis Vuitton gown in a mermaid silhouette. The strapless, off-the-shoulder gown features her sweetheart neckline and matching opera her gloves. She was a Best Original Song nominee and eventual winner with a performance of ‘RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Samuel L. Jackson Samuel L. Jackson Getty Images

The veteran actor wore a metallic gray suit jacket and matching bowtie to make a standout look at the award. He coordinated the suit with black pants and a white button-up with gold details.

Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett Gilbert Flores for Variety

Cate Blanchett is known for wearing sustainable looks, and this time was no exception. A baby blue top and a skirt cut from 100% sustainable silk. Blanchett played musician Lydia Tarr in the movie Tarr, which hits theaters on October 7th.

Angela Bassett Angela Bassett Gilbert Flores for Variety

Angela Bassett brought a kiss of spring in red caplets and wore a purple organza Moschino gown with a dramatic bow neckline. Nominated for Best Actress.

Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson added a bright pop of color to his Oscars ensemble, wearing a peach pink suit jacket with floral attachments. and wearing a black bow tie. Johnson won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature alongside Emily Blunt.

The annual Oscars honor movies, cinematography, and the artists who bring characters to life. This year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show, which featured Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Janelle Monae were among the presenters. For the 95th Ceremony, the red carpet was changed to champagne to make the arrival photos even more beautiful, the first time the champagne carpet has changed from red to the 33rd Academy Awards in 1961. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/pop-culture/celebrity-news/most-searched-oscars-red-carpet-2023-looks-1235581077/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos