Google’s latest feature drop includes faster Pixel 6 Night Sight





Magic Eraser debuted on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and was also available on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro last year. This means it’s only available on phones with Google’s custom Tensor chipset. Last month, Google announced that the feature would be coming to older Pixel devices, as well as to Google One subscriptions for non-Pixel Android and iOS users. announced that it will be bundled. That said, there are some conditions. Your smartphone must have at least 3 GB of RAM and be running Android 8.0 or iOS 15.0 or higher.

Today’s addition brings one of the Pixel 7s camera enhancements to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. A faster night site. Night mode on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro isn’t fundamentally different. It runs 1-2 seconds faster. It may not sound like much, but in practice it makes a big difference. According to a Google blog post, the 6 and 6 Pro will also get that benefit thanks to a new algorithm powered by Google Tensor.

Tensors may be required to speed up Night Mode, but it doesn’t appear to be a requirement for the updated Direct My Call introduced in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Direct My Call, now supported on Pixel 3A and later, creates a live transcript of phone tree options when they are read during a call. The 7 and 7 Pro’s enhanced Direct My Call can sometimes transcribe menu options before you even read them. This upgrade applies to Pixel 4A and newer phones at many of the most popular toll-free numbers in the US.

Google is also delivering on its promise of an ultra-wideband-enabled digital car key. With this update, Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro will be able to use this technology to unlock or lock compatible cars without taking your phone out of your pocket. The existing version of the digital car key feature works with NFC, so you have to hold your phone near the car door handle for it to work. The UWB version only works on some of his 2022 and newer BMW models.

There is also a hodgepodge of other updates. The ability to set timers on Nest devices and view them on his Pixel, a hub for health and fitness data settings called Health Connect, and the previously announced Pixel Watch, which was announced in the fall. detection capabilities.

While Google is introducing many new Pixel features to older devices, there are some new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro features that older models don’t yet have, such as facial recognition, clear calling, and cinematics. . Blur video mode. These features seem to be more tightly tied to the new device’s hardware, so it didn’t feel like they’d be compatible with the previous generation of phones.In the meantime, Google’s Pixel support website , you can check the full list of bug fixes and software version numbers.

Update March 13 at 1:45 PM: Added information about the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro digital car key enhancements.

