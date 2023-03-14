Samsung Electronics Ranks 7th in WBA 2023 Digital Inclusion Benchmark – Samsung Global Newsroom





Samsung Electronics announced that it was ranked 7th out of 200 companies in the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA) 2023 Digital Inclusion Benchmark.

The WBA represents an alliance built among more than 200 global, regional and local organizations to shape the private sector’s contribution to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). WBA reviews companies focusing on seven main categories, including human rights, environment and digital inclusion. WBA launched its first Digital Inclusion Benchmark in 2020. The benchmark evaluated companies’ progress in improving access to technology, improving digital skills, promoting trusted use, and open and ethical innovation.

Samsung was recognized for its continued efforts to facilitate access. The company follows leading practices to support accessibility by building accessibility features into its products. Samsung’s latest TVs also include an avatar-based sign language guide1 that provides sign language-based descriptions of menus for improved accessibility. It also discloses data on how the economic value created by the company is distributed to stakeholders and calculates sustainable value creation.

Samsung also supports a variety of programs that improve digital skills at all levels and make schools more connected. The company demonstrates best practice by managing programs through local offices, often partnering with local governments and non-governmental organizations. It also reports program participation metrics. The company’s flagship program, Samsung Innovation Campus, has provided technical training programs to adolescents and unemployed youth since 2013, and Samsung SW Academy for Youth provides theoretical and practical training to assist young people. is a one-year program based in Korea that offers From 2018, we will develop your competence and competitiveness as a professional software developer and provide support in the form of future employment opportunities in the technology sector.

Samsung has continued its commitment to open innovation by participating in several standards bodies and conducting open source projects. The company contributes to the innovation ecosystem through his Samsung NEXT and C-Lab Outside programs in South Korea, and helps startups nurture his ecosystem through accelerators and incubators. The company also has an AI Ethics Council, which works on ethical AI principles.

As a company that develops products and technologies that improve the lives of our users, Samsung is committed to promoting digital responsibility. We will continue to explore ways to make it easier for people to access and use a wide range of useful and meaningful digital technologies.

1Features may vary by model and country.

