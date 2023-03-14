VC Jim Breyer Encourages Health Tech Innovation and Cross-Disciplinary Collaboration at SXSW Fireside Chat





Austin’s trajectory has been great so far, but the best is yet to come.

So here are the gists of the conversation between Jay Hartzell, President of the University of Texas at Austin, and Jim Breyer, Founder and CEO of Breyer Capital. They participated in a fireside chat on building hubs for academic & business innovation held at South West By Southwest on Saturday at Bangers on Rainey Street.

Breyer called Hartzel one of the “great, if not the best, presidents of American colleges.”

“I have never seen a leader doing so many tactical and strategic things for the university, the city of Autin, and the state of Texas,” Breyer said.

In The Graduate, the advice given to Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) is that the future is plastic. Breyer referred to the film when giving advice.

My advice to all of you. Study linear algebra, Breyer told the audience. He said that linear algebra is the foundation of quantum technology. Breyer is bullish on quantum, but he believes the technology is still five to ten years away.

Breyer also encourages interdisciplinary thinking among mathematicians, engineers, medical researchers, and others.

About 15 years ago, Breyer began looking at medical technology start-ups that use medical-specific computing and artificial intelligence. He’s working with top medical institutions to spin out startups. First his Paige.Ai was spun out of Memorial his Sloan his Kettering Cancer Center. He uses artificial intelligence in cancer diagnosis and treatment. The next spinout he was from MD Anderson. So far, Breyer Capital has made 10 similar investments for him.

Breyer said hospitals and universities are doing a lot with artificial intelligence and proprietary data. It starts with a good medical team and a licensed hospital or cancer center. Breyer’s job, she said, is to find her 40 men and women from her top 30 to build startups. These employees come from other technology companies such as Apple, Alphabet and Amazon, he said.

According to Breyer, I’m always working on one or two of these. That’s what brought me here today.

Breyer and his wife moved to Austin from California three and a half years ago. He served on his Dell board and traveled to Austin for years. Michael and Susan Dell are best friends, he said. They encouraged him to move, and he finally did.

It’s been here forever, Breyer said. We love Austin and Hill loves Country.

Breyer says many universities are truly siled and poorly communicated between different departments.

What Jay and the University of Texas are doing is breaking down many of these silos, says Breyer. Breaking down these silos requires leadership.

Breyer noted that the recent appointment of Dr. Claudia Lucchinetti as the incoming Dean of UT Austin’s Dell Medical School is a positive move to foster more collaboration. Lucchinetti previously worked at Mayo Her Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Hartsell said UT, which hasn’t had a medical school in 100 years, doesn’t need to dismantle its silos.

Hartzel says they can build it in a collaborative way. Many of the university’s strengths are related to robotics, AI, and technology. How do we connect companies with us and find ways to work with us?

Hartzell said this means working with companies that want to hire students or have problems that they want UT students and faculty to solve.

Universities don’t understand how difficult and complicated it is for companies to build relationships, Breyer said.

Breyer says he’s never seen it work with just the researchers responsible for licensing technology.

Breyer said innovation, entrepreneurship and natural partnerships don’t happen. It comes down to leadership, faculty, and postdocs. Things are happening here in Austin that don’t happen anywhere else.

Hartzell asked Breyer what UT could do to support these collaborations.

Breyer said UT Austin can continue to attract tremendous talent, build affordable housing, and work hard to find the intersection. He said the idea is to clash between talented people to develop new ideas.Proximity and location are essential for that to happen, Breyer said. says. Having a Center of Excellence together is important.

Breyer says everyone doesn’t have to be in downtown Austin, Texas.

Breyer proposed that UT create a quantum-oriented center about 30 minutes from downtown, and cited Palo Alto’s Stanford Research Park as a model. Breyer advised his UT to own the land, and Hartsell agreed.

Another advantage is Austin’s proximity to San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth, which are home to incredible hospitals and educational institutions, Breyer said.

MD Anderson will send the data to data scientists to build models of people to predict how treatment will proceed, Breyer said.

Breyer is a true believer in AI and this field of medicine. With technology, we are making humans smarter.

According to Breyer, one-third of prostate and breast cancer diagnoses are wrong.

Breyer says the technology has changed the cycle from 10 days to 2 days, with 95% accuracy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconhillsnews.com/2023/03/13/vc-jim-breyer-encourages-health-tech-innovation-and-interdisciplinary-collaboration-at-sxsw-fireside-chat-with-ut-president-jay-hartzell-in-austin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos