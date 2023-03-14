Google’s latest Pixel update adds Speedy Night Sight and more





Google improves and adds Pixel devices over time with quarterly Feature Drops. The first drop of 2023 will be full of new goodies to enjoy on various Google phones and their smartwatches. It focuses on updating older smartphones with the latest features.

Feature drops for Pixel Phones

Call first. Google is rolling out some new tools to make using your device more comfortable and convenient.

Night Sight now works faster on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones if you often take photos at night or in the dark. (Google has already sped up Night Sight on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.) Google didn’t go into specifics, but the company says it’s made even faster by “algorithms powered by Google Tensor.” In short, snapping photos at night should be a smoother experience.

Magic Eraser, Google’s handy tool for easily removing unwanted background items from your photos, is now on all Pixel phones via the Google Photos app. Whether you have a Pixel 6 Pro or a Pixel 2, you can benefit from this update to remove the exe from your pix.

(Credit: Dave LeClair)

The time-saving Direct My Call feature is coming to Pixel 4a and newer devices. Direct My Call lets you see menu options in advance when calling a business. Get quick access to the decision tree options you need or need to start talking to the right people faster. Direct My Call connects you to the most popular toll-free numbers in the United States.

If health and fitness is important to you, Google is adding an Apple Health-like service called Health Connect to Pixel devices. It stores your health data locally on your device and gives you the control you need to manage your health and fitness data across multiple apps and services. Additionally, dashboards make it easy to control exactly what information an app can access.

Google streamlines timers on all Pixel devices without unlocking your phone. So if you set a timer on your Nest speaker, it will appear on your phone’s At a Glance screen and vice versa. You can also disable the remote timer with a quick tap.

Another new feature is Fast Pair, available on select Chromebooks. This allows you to instantly pair your Pixel Buds or other Fair Pair enabled headphones with your Chromebook. New emoji combinations are available in Emoji Kitchen. Hold for me is now available in Japan. With more regions getting access to ultra-wideband digital car keys, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners will finally be able to use his two eSIMs with Dual SIM Dual Standby.

Dropping Pixel Watch features

(Credit: Angela Moscaritolo)

Google is adding customization options to the Pixel Watch. Devices running Wear OS 3 and later have new sound and display settings. For example, this update makes it possible to use mono audio to limit the disorientation caused by split audio. The company is also adding new color correction and grayscale modes to help people with different visual needs.

Finally, a feature drop adds fall detection to the Pixel Watch that Google announced last month. Fall detection allows Pixel Watch wearers to automatically connect to loved ones and emergency services when needed.

As usual, it may take several weeks for the update to reach most Pixel devices.

