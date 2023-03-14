Protecting the data that makes cities smart





A new report exaggerates concerns about privacy abuse related to smart city data, saying balance is key to building and maintaining smart cities.

Data collection is what makes cities and communities smart. It can create cost and time savings, productivity gains, and public health and safety, according to his March 6 report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. However, smart city data collection also raises privacy concerns if the data collection includes personally identifiable information. Smart city technology that collects data about its residents, especially sensitive data such as personal information that can be used for identity theft, makes it an attractive target for cybercriminals.

The key to balancing privacy and innovation is understanding that many cities already collect data with little threat to individual privacy, says the report. For example, smart grid technologies embedded in energy systems, think of smart meters, buildings, and appliances. Providing real-time data on energy consumption enables dynamic pricing and demand response to reduce emissions.

According to reports, most smart city applications are built around the Internet of Things (IoT). The IoT is a physical object with built-in sensors and actuators and network connectivity that allows us to send, receive and manipulate data. Other enabling smart city technologies include wired and wireless broadband networks, analytics tools to process data from sensor networks, and autonomous systems.

Examples include smart trash cans that can alert hygiene departments when they’re full, prevent trash from overflowing, and act as Wi-Fi hotspots. Smart water monitoring that can alert officials to contaminants and leaks. Intelligent traffic lights that can improve vehicle flow and reduce accidents. Gunshot detection helps first responders get to the scene of a gunshot more quickly.

But privacy advocates and opponents of smart cities say government agencies could sell the data collected by devices to offset technology costs or use it for surveillance. Additionally, according to the report, all Internet-connected devices involved in collecting, transmitting, or receiving smart city data are potential security vulnerabilities.

Your security concerns are well-founded. Data breaches often lead to personal data breaches and significant economic losses, the report notes, with the average cost of a public sector data breach in 2022, he said, being more than $2 million. I am adding.

Additionally, municipalities are big targets due to their large attack surface. Despite managing critical infrastructure, they often fail to prioritize cybersecurity, the report adds. Effectively addressing this concern would require local governments to increase their investment in cybersecurity, follow cybersecurity best practices, update their IT systems, require private partners to follow the same practices, and promote smart city technology. Attention should be paid to procurement.

Commercial use of data is another concern of privacy advocates. Often it happens in two ways. Either a city or community contracts with a company to provide smart city technology and the vendor has access to the collected data, or sells localized advertising.

To better protect residents’ privacy when sharing data, smart cities and communities will set rules for private sector partners’ use of smart city data and ensure ongoing compliance. Follow-up can be done for this, the report said.

Surveillance is the third concern raised by privacy advocates. This is because most of the collected data poses a low risk to individual privacy, but as a whole can create a detailed profile of a resident’s behavior. But the United States has many laws that contain them. It is enshrined in the Constitution and Bill of Rights, restricting any level of government from engaging in this type of surveillance.

This report provides six recommendations for balancing the benefits of smart city operations with privacy concerns. First, cities and communities should prioritize cybersecurity when using smart city technology. This includes encrypting data, using cloud computing, and conducting threat and risk assessments.

Second, Congress will pass laws requiring opt-in consent for data use by commercial entities and transparency rules to help the public understand how data is collected and used. is needed.

The last three recommendations are for monitoring. State legislators should regulate data collection by law enforcement. For example, there should be limits on how long government agencies can retain data unrelated to criminal evidence. Additionally, cities and communities should anonymize personal data collected via smart city technology. [and] According to the report, stored personal data is deleted after a certain period of time when the data no longer serves its intended function.

Finally, local agencies are not required to share sensitive personal data about you in order to use the technology, but may share de-identified or other non-sensitive data.

Ashley Johnson, senior policy analyst at ITIF and author of the report, said in a statement that data collection is powering smart cities and communities, but privacy concerns continue to slow progress. increase. Cities and communities must balance cybersecurity risks, commercial use of data, and potential government oversight with other, more general concerns such as public safety, sustainability, beneficial uses of data, and costs. should be taken.

