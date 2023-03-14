Budget details R&D funding focused on emerging technologies





Improving the nation’s public health and infrastructure through innovation and setting the standard for emerging technologies are among the main goals of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy following last week’s announcement of the Biden 2024 budget.

At a press conference on Monday, federal leaders itemized research priorities for the agency as they go along with budget funding. The range of technologies slated to receive a steady influx of funding ranges from green technologies to quantum information systems.

As reported last week, several institutions will receive funding specifically aimed at spearheading technological progress within the United States.

NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan, whose annual funding of $192 million is planned, said his agency will focus on innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum biotechnology, bio-manufacturing and advanced wireless connectivity. I commented that this was the plan.

The Commerce National Institute for Standards and Technology is at the forefront of new technological developments, focused on developing standards to support and govern the emerging technologies that are expected to play a major role in the economy of the future.

By investing in key and emerging technological areas such as AI, quantum biotechnology, and advanced communications, we will provide research, measurements, and data to drive major technological advances across the country and support the development of future standards. Secure a strong foundation. NIST Director Laurie Locasio said:

She added that NIST is launching new partnerships, especially in the AI ​​space, to develop sophisticated testbeds and framework approaches that are essential for creating trustworthy AI systems.

Along with the high level of funding, new areas of quantum-enabled engineering will also be pursued, particularly in domestically manufactured sensor technology.

Locasio said that in addition to the more typical new technologies, NIST will also focus on biotechnology research. Consistent with OSTP’s larger agenda of leveraging new technologies for preventative health care and advanced therapeutics, NIST deploys new biomeasurement platforms for areas such as synthetic biology and cell-based therapeutics .

This helps ensure the reliability of indicators when testing new products in this area.

OSTP Director Arati Prabhakar outlined some of the planned research and development efforts, particularly preventive health technologies and related projects such as the Cancer Moonshot initiative, and strengthening the transition to a clean energy economy. .

Prabhakar said we need to create a future that offers good health and abundant opportunities for all in America. We need to take steps to address the climate crisis. We need a competitive economy that creates jobs to support our families, and we need to keep the world safe and stable. These are very difficult challenges that stand before us. That’s what American R&D is for. making these aspirations possible.

