UCR chooses Google Cloud to modernize business operations





University of California, Riverside (UCR) chose Google Cloud to modernize its enterprise infrastructure and support its research programs.

Google Cloud is the most popular cloud platform powering research around the world, increasing researcher computing speed, agility and scale, and improving collaboration with other Research 1 (R1) institutions. , supporting the UCR.

Google Cloud will enable ITS to deliver innovative IT services that support the university’s mission. The researcher will provide her UCR with access to secure research workstations and storage, and through auto-scaling high-performance computing clusters, infinitely scaling databases, AI and machine learning services, on the Google cloud platform.

Google Cloud Anthos is also used to implement a location-agnostic application modernization strategy. Google Chronicle also provides universities with security monitoring and automation that enables ITS to provide more efficient threat detection, analysis, and response.

As part of the launch of the collaboration, UCR ITS and Google will host an innovative research orientation on campus on March 13th.

Modernizing our infrastructure can provide researchers with opportunities currently unprecedented in higher education in terms of computing research. Matthew Gunkel, Vice Chancellor and CIO for Information Technology Solutions (ITS) at UCR, said: We believe this will improve research outcomes, drive campus funding, global visibility, and increase the number of high-profile academic researchers working at the university.

UCR is a pioneer in higher education, pushing the boundaries of digital transformation in the field, said Karen Dahut, CEO of Google Public Sector. Our partnership will make research accessible and cost-effective for UCR faculty and students at a time when improved research outcomes, increased productivity and collaboration are more important than ever. helps. Working with UCR frees researchers to focus on science, and the Google Public Sector strengthens corporate infrastructure to foster innovation.

