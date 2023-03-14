



Avoidance. duplicity. look down.

(Ironically) if you were to do a Google search to find the transcript of the 69th meeting of the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, those are the words you would use. Because it perfectly and accurately represents the testimony of two Google executives before them.

The two launched a campaign to challenge Bill C-18, which would provide Canadian news providers with some compensation for regularly stealing content from the likes of Google and Facebook for profit. I was there. C-18 is a fair and rational approach to the problems facing all modern democracies on the planet. From putting the real news media out of business.

The company that owns this newspaper supports C-18. Yes, like every other news organization struggling in Canada. But that’s not why this writer stands for it. I support her C-18 not because it’s the right thing to do. I support you because it’s the least you can do.

Undoubtedly, if the C-18 does not pass Congress, the consequences will be very dire. The costs will be enormous. Declining democracy, an ill-informed public, and some of the world’s lewdest rich corporations are getting richer. And even less responsibility.

It was Google Vice President and Country Manager Sabrina Jeremiah who appeared before the Standing Committee and ranted about the C-18. With her was her Jason Kee, a Google employee. He liked to say that he runs a lot of tests.

One of these tests turned out to be Google punishing millions of Canadians and barring them from accessing news reports. In other words, the censorship of the Canadian press cancels and erases them because Google doesn’t like what the C-18 does.

What does the C-18 do? It demands that Google and others share a portion of the $225 billion in annual profits it made last year from stealing and posting journalists’ work. that’s it. Give some credit and some reward for the work Canadians do.

In her opening remarks, Google Canada Country Manager Geremia said her company had worked constructively with Canada to provide a reasonable and balanced solution to solve the C-18 issue. said. Some of these solutions have turned out to be simply denying Canadians access to their information.

Matt Stoller: Google is stealing from Canadian newspapers and advertisers

Jeremiah also said that C-18 is setting a price on free links to web pages, setting a dangerous precedent that threatens the foundations of the open and free flow of information, frankly the unparalleled Orwellian Newspeak Huffed during her remarks that revealed the talent of

oh? you see? A dangerous precedent is being created that literally threatens the foundations of all free speech and knowledge. I just thought we were asking Google and their cabal here to explain what they stole.

anyway. During the Q&A section of the conference, Conservative MP Marilyn Gradou identified herself as an avid supporter of Google, declaring that her party agrees with some of her Google concerns. She said: I certainly share your concerns with the bill.

Now, Canada, take note. Conservatives now support the proposition that wealthy global multinationals should be able to profit unfairly from the hard work of others.

Surprisingly, the liberals fared much better. Anthony Hausfather, a liberal MP from Montreal, was very good at how to break down Google’s aparatic. He pointed out that senior Google executives had come to Canada to lobby behind closed doors, but when the Standing Committee summoned them, they arrogantly refused to come.

He pointed out that Google should have provided the committee with emails and notes about the C-18 in advance, but did not. Asked about it repeatedly, Jeremiah blinked a lot and said he didn’t really understand the premise of the question.

anyway. Google the words evasive, redundant, condescending. Moving on to the testimony of two of her Google executives.

But do it now.

You never know when Google will ban access to news, Canada.

