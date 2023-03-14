Google hasn’t announced a Pixel 7A, but someone already has





Not to say it was inevitable, but some of the world’s most unsurprising but interesting tech news is that a Vietnamese gadget enthusiast has managed to get his hands on a development unit for the unannounced Pixel 7A smartphone. is.

But I digress. Vietnam’s Zing News (via Droid Life) has some great snapshots of the new phone, clearly distinguishing it from his existing Pixel 7 and 7 Pro and its predecessor, his Pixel 6A. shown to be different. It has the signature metal camera bar found on the 7-series phones, but instead of the 7 and 7 Pro’s 50-megapixel main sensor, it has a smaller 6.1-inch display and twin 12-megapixel cameras. increase. It has a glass and metal frame, with two antenna cuts at the top instead of one, and they’re closer together than the Pixel 6A.

This combination of antenna cut and metal camera shelf has never been seen before.Image: Zing News

There’s no 3.5mm audio jack yet, only one SIM slot, and it’s unclear if the device has an eSIM. However, Google has installed an O-ring on his SIM tray, so it’s likely that it still retains its IP67 water and dust resistance.

Interestingly, the owner told Zing News that there is an option to refresh the screen at 90Hz. This would be a great improvement for Google’s mid-range phones. Modders have discovered that his previous Pixel 6A, which technically he shipped with a 90Hz screen mine, now runs at 90Hz, but Google doesn’t officially support it yet, and the mod caused the screen to have a green tint.

There’s hope, but don’t be surprised if both the 90Hz refresh rate and the neat pattern underneath this phone’s back glass are the stuff of developer prototypes. Zing News says Google remotely locked the phone after screenshots leaked onto the web. Pro Tip: Don’t post screenshots that show device-specific serial numbers.

Google may announce the phone at the Google I/O developer conference on May 10th.

