Google Pixel 7a leak shows 90Hz refresh rate and more memory





The Pixel 7a may not look much different than this Pixel 6a. Photo: Florence Ion / Gizmodo US

It will be a while before Google brings back its flagship Pixel series. Until then, we have a Pixel 7a leak that we can get past. The latest tips from abroad include hints about what the phone itself looks like and what specs it has inside. Google’s next mid-range Pixel could feature more memory and faster refresh rates than its predecessor.

The leak comes from Vietnamese site Zing News, which claims to have obtained a test version of the Pixel 7a for programmers. But our ears are fine. He will be a year old in about four months from the launch of the Pixel 6a. The post’s hardware is similar to his Pixel A series from the previous generation, right down to the rear camera bar on the back. It sports a 6.1-inch display, uses deceptively high-end materials, and has some more matte touches than the last-gen version.

This particular supposed Pixel 7a was reportedly remotely locked down by Google. Zing News can only boot in Android’s fast boot mode, similar to his BIOS mode on Windows machines, in that it displays device specifications without the need to access the appropriate OS. The menu revealed that the Pixel 7a could come with 8GB of RAM instead of his 6GB from last year’s release. Owners of Pixel 7a units who leaked the device to Zing News say the settings panel also showed an upgraded 90Hz refresh rate option for the display. Maybe to ensure a smoother experience overall. Indeed, one of our biggest complaints about the Pixel 6a is that it doesn’t offer refresh rates similar to Samsung’s A-series, even at that price point. Some models boast 120 Hz refresh rates.

Overall, the supposed Pixel 7a specs leaked here are in line with our expectations. Like the Pixel 6a, it has two 12 MP cameras on the back, but one with a standard lens and one with a wide angle. There’s evidence of the water resistance the Pixel 6a introduced with an IP67 certification. The Pixel 6as’ 60Hz refresh rate helped extend battery life. It will be interesting to see if the Pixel 7a can maintain such a longevity while pushing out more frames.

This isn’t the first time a Pixel 7a leak has gone viral. Devices like the Pixel recently passed the FCC, but some people want a foldable device instead of a mid-range device. Either way, we should know more when Google I/O releases its next-generation mid-range devices.

