The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is bigger, but still extroverted





The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe carries on its angular counterpart to a new generation. In addition to new exterior and interior styling, the GLC Coupe has slightly larger dimensions than its predecessor. It combines a 255 horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 48-volt hybrid system, a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

In the last two years, Mercedes has introduced the new generation C-Class sedan and GLC-Class SUV. Now the German luxury brand debuts the latter’s slopeback counterpart, his 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

We liked the old GLC coupe for its curvaceous styling and extensive list of standard features, and two things made it jump to the new version. We also share a similar design cue for . The reshaped headlights and taillights are the easiest way to spot the new GLC Coupe. Running lights point downward along the top edge of the housing.

Like the more traditional GLC, the coupe alternative is slightly larger than its predecessor. At 187.5 inches from stem to stern, it’s 1.2 inches longer than before. The tread width has also increased by 0.2″ at the front and 0.9″ at the rear. The growth spurt helps expand the SUV’s cargo area. That his 19 cubic feet of space is one cubic larger than he was before.

Enhanced standard functions

The ’24 GLC Coupe adds a host of new standard features to an already feature-rich SUV. The AMG Line Package now comes standard with wireless phone charging, heated seats and a Burmester 3D surround sound system. Mercedes has also simplified frequently combined options into a single package.

Like the C-Class sedan and the regular GLC-Class, the SUV coupe combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo with a 48-volt hybrid system. The engine produces 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That power is delivered via a 9-speed automatic transmission. One difference between the standard his GLC and the coupe is that the former offers a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive, while the coupe comes exclusively with his Merc’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.

new look inside

The most obvious changes to the GLC Coupé, following those on the SUV version, are apparent the moment you open the doors. The twin digital displays use Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system, utilizing a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and his 11.9-inch touchscreen oriented vertically, slightly slanted towards the driver. doing. The door panels have been redesigned to include a floating control cluster containing controls for both door handles and seat adjustments. Door mirror and window controls are on a peninsula that you can grab when closing the door.

Mercedes hasn’t announced the price of the 2024 GLC Coupe yet, but it’s expected to be a few thousand dollars more than its boxy brethren, so it’s expected to start at around $60,000 when it starts arriving at dealers in late 2023. expected

This content is imported from polls. You may be able to find the same content in a different format or find more information on the website.

Associate News Editor

Jack Fitzgerald’s love of cars stems from his still-absolute addiction to Formula 1. After a brief stint as a detailer in his group of local dealers during his college days, he knew and decided he needed a more permanent way to drive all the new cars he couldn’t afford. He pursues a career in automatic writing. Hunting down college professors at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee allowed him to travel the state of Wisconsin in search of automotive industry stories before landing his dream job as a car and his driver. His new goal is to delay the inevitable demise of his 2010 Volkswagen Golf.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a43300021/2024-mercedes-benz-glc-coupe-revealed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos