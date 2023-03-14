Microsoft signs another Call of Duty deal with cloud gaming company Boosteroid





Microsoft has announced a new 10-year deal to bring its lineup of Xbox games to cloud gaming service Boosteroid. This will be his third time Microsoft has signed with another gaming platform as he tries to convince regulators that Microsoft should approve its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Last year, Microsoft announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Activision Blizzard is one of the world’s largest video game publishers. The company and its in-house studio are behind hugely popular game franchises such as Call of Duty, Diablo, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga.

But Microsoft faces regulatory challenges in the UK, US and European Union. Notably, European regulators are expected to make a decision on whether to approve or block the acquisition by April 11, 2023.

As such, Microsoft has announced a long-term commitment to bringing Call of Duty games and the rest of its catalog to other platforms beyond just the Xbox gaming console. Last month, Microsoft president Brad Smith announced a deal with Nintendo and another with Nvidia’s GeForce Now service.

Today, the company has added a third partner, pledging to make Microsoft games available on Boosteroid for the next 10 years. Boosteroid is a relatively small cloud gaming service that works like Nvidia GeForce Now.

Instead of running your game on your local device, your game runs on a game-optimized server in a nearby data center. A video stream is then sent to the display. When you press a button on your controller, the action is relayed to the server.

Like Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, the company isn’t a subscription like Netflix. Instead, users must purchase individual games from online PC stores such as Steam or the Epic Games Store. Boosteroid customers pay a monthly subscription fee to access the company’s servers. Even if you stop your subscription, you still own the games you purchased.

Boosteroid doesn’t disclose the server’s hardware specs, but the company promises 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. This service costs 9.89/month or 89.99/year ($10.61 and $96.57 respectively at current exchange rates).

Originally from Ukraine, Boosteroid has servers in Europe (France, Italy, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, UK) and USA (Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Washington). Latency is critical for cloud gaming, so living close to a data center is very important.

According to Boosteroid, it has 4 million registered users. The service runs in his web browser, and the company also has dedicated applications for his Windows, macOS, Android, Android TV, and Linux. As for Sony, Microsoft has not agreed to make future Call of Duty games available on PlayStation consoles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/03/14/microsoft-signs-another-call-of-duty-deal-with-cloud-gaming-company-boosteroid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos